EUSTIS — On Friday, August 4, the Eustis Ranch Rodeo was held at the Fairgrounds in Eustis during their 107th Eustis Fair and Corn Show.

The night started off with the Calcutta as teams were auctioned off.

In the first event, trailer loading, a team of four members had to rope two steers with a horn or head catch and work them towards a trailer that sat stationary in the middle of the arena. There was a limit of six lopes that the team could use to catch the steers before a no time was called. After the steers were loaded, the cowboys had to remove the ropes and latch the gate before the time would stop.

The team called “Not the Daddy” won the round with a 51 second run with a close second coming from the team “Thompson Livestock” with a run of 54 seconds.

With a storm rolling in, the teams gathered to talk about the next event. The second event was rope, mug and yoke. The rules were that the team of four had to head a steer then mug it. Mugging is when you tie a steer down to the ground by two or three legs. Yoking relates to using a rope that was provided to tie the steer to the fence by its horns. A six second time would start once the lasso ropes were removed from each steer.

Those cowboys really showed their hard work and dedication as they waited out the storm to finish the final events.

It was muddy, wet and wild as they went to work to win it all.

The third event was stray gathering. In this event, the team must head and heel two steers then crosstie with two or three legs. The time stopped once all ropes were off the steers. A six second timer would then start and if a steer became untied within the six seconds, a no time would be given.

Rolling upon the final event, the rain settled down and the cowboys gave their all in the head, heel and brand event. All four team members were to head and heel one steer, lay it on its right side then brand it. The time stopped after the branding iron was returned to the stove.

The winning team was “Thompson Livestock” out of Torrington, Wyo. The second place team was Bar Z Ranch and third place was Not the Daddy.