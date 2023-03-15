LEXINGTON — The 2023 Development Action plan was approved by the Lexington city council during their meeting on Tuesday, March 14.

The development plan covers a number of topics, including housing, redevelopment, education, business support, local leadership and public facilities.

Housing

“Housing market studies indicate that Lexington is in need of new and rehabilitated housing opportunities across all population and income classifications, and that the existing housing market will not reasonably support the expansion or relocation of workers and families to the area,” the plan states.

The estimated housing vacancy rate is less than two percent, compared to an average rate of seven percent. In 2013, the City of Lexington committed to adding 900 new housing units by 2030.

To date, around 500 units have been added, to reach the goal average construction pace needs to be around 60 housing units annually.

There are a number of ongoing projects to keep moving housing development in a positive direction.

In the Southwest Housing Development, 154 units have been added. Last year, a redevelopment project was approved in the First Addition to allow for the construction of multi-family units. This year, the city will continue to support ongoing projects in Redevelopment Areas one and five.

The Northwest Housing Development features 72 build-ready single family residential lots, as well as 13 acres for medium density projects. Green spaces and pedestrian trails will be augmented in this area in 2023.

The Northeast Housing Development features 15 acres of property; a portion of the area has been replatted for 14 build-ready residential lots. This year, the city will market these lots and prepare a conceptual development plan.

In 2020, the city worked with St. Ann’s Catholic Church to develop around 48 acres of the property along Taft St. for workforce housing purposes, now known as the East Housing Development.

The first phase of development has the potential to accommodate 170 housing units. In 2023, the city will continue to promote housing development in this area.

The need for living accommodations for senior citizens has also been noted in Lexington. The city is currently working with area partners and private developers for a new phase of senior housing in the newly subdivided Wycoff Addition.

Redevelopment

The city plans to keep promoting redevelopment activity throughout the community, including infrastructure improvements, land acquisition and the removal of dilapidated structures.

For downtown revitalization, the city intends to develop a general master plan for projects in the area. “The projects will involve infrastructure improvements, property redevelopment, building renovation, and aesthetic enhancements. This program will be long-term and will require public and private investment to be successful,” the plan states.

While the east viaduct project has been in the works for multiple years, the city plans to work with the Nebraska Department of Transportation to move it through the bid letting process and hopefully begin construction activities in late 2023.

Community Education

The city continues to work to enhance communication opportunities between local government and citizens, customers and visitors.

“In 2023, the goal of the City is to use electronic media to improve information sharing, public relations, public participation/input, and interaction with all individuals, businesses, and public entities,” the development plan states.

Economic Development

Per the development plan, the city remains committed to assisting with project opportunities that arise during the year and to promote the construction of speculative buildings to encourage business development and expansion.

Recently, the Community Development Agency (CDA) has initiated the development of a strip mall to be located at 205 W. Pacific Ave.

Leadership

“The continued growth of leadership in the community is a concern moving into the future. With a diverse cultural make-up, Lexington has an exceptional opportunity to foster a broad-based leadership program for future generations,” the plan states.

Public Facilities

“Although improvements have been completed incrementally over the last several years, the landscape, equipment, shelters/restrooms, sidewalks, lighting, water systems, and other facilities in the City’s older parks continue to show the effects of age and deferred maintenance,” the development plan states.

There are two notable park facility projects that are in different stages of development, including the Veterans Pavilion at Kirkpatrick Memorial Park and the Lexington Racquet Center.

The Veterans Pavilion is an open-air amphitheater in the central portion of Kirkpatrick Memorial Park which will: provide recognition for military veterans, educate the public about the role of the military in society, and provide a venue for community events.

This project is currently under construction with a mid-2023 completion date.

The Lexington Racquet Center will provide a climate-controlled environment for youth, adult, and senior activities on a year-round basis, based around racquet sports. The facility is intended to support and increase recreational programming and community participation rates. The facility will be built in the southwest portion of Plum Creek Park and will include the redevelopment of two outdated baseball/softball fields in that area.

The project is under contract for construction, with a completion date of late November 2023.

Moving on to other agenda items, the council considered setting garbage collection fees.

City Manager Joe Pepplitsch said there would be a $1.50 increase to reflect increases in wages, insurance, fuel and liability fees that Dan’s Sanitation has noted.

The council approved that effective April 1, collection fees will be $17.50 for residents and $15.50 for residents 65 or older and living alone.

Finance Director Barb Hodges delivered the 2022 audit report and noted auditors were on site for the first time in two years having worked remotely due to the pandemic.

An unqualified opinion was issued, which is the desired outcome, Hodges said. The city undertook a number of different projects in 2022, including the purchase of the former Avamere site, now Ridgeway Senior Living, she said.

Hodges noted this would be her final audit with the city, as she plans to retire on Sept. 1, 2023.

The city council also considered several pay requests including a seventh pay request from Lacy Construction for the Veterans Pavilion at Kirkpatrick Memorial Park project in the amount of $66,915.00.

A first pay request from Trillium Pumps USA, Inc. for the 2020 Wastewater Equipment Procurement Project—Bid B, for $54,715.50.

And third, 18th pay request from Walters-Morgan Construction for the 2021 Wastewater Facility Improvements project in the amount of $126,817.91, all were approved by the council.

The city council then entered executive session to discuss the annual job performance of the city manager. No action was taken following the ending of the session.