Monday, July 8 — Sunday, July 16

Saturday, July 8

8:00 a.m. — 3:00 pm 4-H Café Open

9:00 a.m. — Enter 4-H Horses

9:30 a.m. 4-H Horse Show — Stevens Arena

Sunday, July 9

2:00 p.m. .22 Rifle, .22 Pistol, Hunting Skills, Muzzle Loading, Shot Gun Competition — Robb Jeffrey 1000 Yard Range

Monday, July 10

9:00 a.m. Livestock Area set up by Horseshoe Bend 4-H Club

Tuesday, July 11

8:00 a.m. — 4:00 pm Setup Commercial Displays — Commercial Building

4:00 p.m. — 8:00 pm Enter Open Class Exhibits — Open Class Building

Wednesday, July 12

8:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m. — Setup Commercial Displays — Commercial Building

8:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m. — Food Court Vendors Setup

9:00 a.m. — 1:00 p.m. — Enter all School Artwork Exhibits — Commercial Building

8:00 a.m. — 1:00 p.m. Enter Open Class Exhibits — Open Class Building

8:00 a.m. — 7:30 p.m. — 4-H Café Open

9:00 a.m. — 1:00 p.m. — Enter all 4-H Food, Misc. Ag & Home Environment Static Exhibits (except livestock & small animals) and FFA Static Exhibits

10:00 a.m. Beginning Quilt Judging

1:00 p.m. Judging of Open Class Exhibits

1:00 p.m. — 8:00 p.m. Judge all 4-H Static Exhibits and display 4-H Static Exhibits

1:15 p.m. 4-H Culinary Challenge Contest and Favorite Food Show Contest — 4-H Exhibit Building

4:00 p.m. — Setup for Dog Show

4:00 p.m. — 6:00 p.m. — Bingo — Courtyard

5:00 p.m. — Food Court Open

5:00 p.m. — Talent Showcase — Courtyard Stage

5:00 p.m. — Enter 4-H Dogs

5:30 p.m. — 4-H Dog Show — Tear down Dog Show equipment following event

6:00 p.m. — 10:00 pm Open Class Building Opens

6:00 p.m. — 10:00 pm Commercial Building Opens

6:30 p.m. — Fairperson of Year — Pioneer Farm Family

Thursday, July 13

Use Northeast Gate Only to Bring in Livestock — Park Trailers in North Parking Lot

Bottled water for all 4-H/FFA events courtesy of Flatwater Bank, Available all week

8:00 a.m. — 7:30 p.m. — 4-H Café Open

8:00 a.m. — 10:00 a.m. — Check in Bucket Calves, Diary Cattle and Feeder Calves

8:00 a.m. — 11:00 a.m. — Enter Poultry and Rabbits in Small Animal Barn (east of Sheep Barn)

9:00 a.m. — 9:00 p.m. — All 4-H Buildings Open

12:30 p.m. — 4-H Bucket Calf Show — Stevens Arena

1:00 p.m. — 4-H Dairy Cattle Show — Stevens Arena

1:30 p.m. — 4-H Feeder Calf Show — Stevens Arena

3:00 p.m. — 4:30 p.m. — Root Beer Floats/Courtesy Homestead Bank

4:00 p.m. — Food Court Open

4:00 p.m. — North Beer Garden Open — ID Required

4:00 p.m. — Trivia — North Beer Garden

4:00 p.m. — 6:00 p.m. — “Sip & Shop” Boutique

4:00 p.m. — 9:00 p.m. — School Artwork — Commercial Building

4:00 p.m. — 9:00 p.m. — Open Class and Commercial Buildings Open

4:00 p.m. — 9:00 p.m. — Orthman Community YMCA — North of Grandstands

6:00 p.m. — Calcutta — North Beer Garden

7:00 p.m. — Steer Roping — Dawson County Arena

7:00 p.m. — 10:00 p.m. — Carnival — Armbands $25.00

9:00 p.m. — 12:00 a.m. — Formerly Three — North Beer Garden

Friday, July 14

6:30 a.m. — 8:00 a.m. — Exhibitor Breakfast — Courtesy of Eastside Animal Center

8:00 a.m. — 7:30 p.m. — 4-H Café Open

9:00 a.m. — 9:00 p.m. — All 4-H Buildings Open

9:00 a.m. — 4-H Sheep Show

10:00 a.m. — 4-H Meat/Dairy Goat Show or 30 minutes following the Sheep Show

12:00 p.m. — Release time for Horse Exhibitors only of livestock and small animals

1:30 p.m. — 4-H Sheep Lead Show (Wool Garment & Lamb) — Stevens Arena — West Bleachers

4:00 p.m. — 4-H Beef Show — Stevens Arena

4:00 p.m. — Food Court Open

4:00 p.m. — North Beer Garden Open — ID Required

4:00 p.m. — 5:00 p.m. — Free 4-H Watermelon Feed — Courtesy of Plum Creek Market Place

4:00 p.m. — 6:00 p.m. — Bingo — Courtyard

4:00 p.m. — 9:00 p.m. — School Artwork — Commercial Building

4:00 p.m. — 9:00 p.m. — Open Class Building Open

4:00 p.m. — 9:00 p.m. — Commercial Vendors — Commercial Building

4:00 p.m. — 9:00 p.m. — Orthman Community YMCA — North of Grandstands

5:00 p.m. — Talent Showcase — Courtyard Stage

7:00 p.m. — 10:00 p.m. — Carnival — Armbands $25.00

8:00 p.m. — Platte Valley Auto Rodeo — Dawson County Arena — Adults $10.00, 6-12 Years $5.00, 5 and Under Free

10:00 p.m. — 1:00 a.m. — Nate Keim Band — North Beer Garden

Additional Attractions: Axe Throwing, RockIT Events, Photo Booth

Saturday, July 15

8:00 a.m. — 7:30 p.m. — 4-H Café Open

9:00 a.m. — 4-H Swine Show — Stevens Arena

9:00 a.m. — 8:00 p.m. — All 4-H Buildings Open

10:00 a.m. — Food Court Open

10:00 a.m. — 9:00 p.m. — Commercial Vendors — Commercial Building

10:00 a.m. — 9:00 p.m. — Open Class Building Open

10:30 a.m. — 11:30 a.m. — Enter 4-H small animals, pets & cats (pets and cats released after show)

1:00 p.m. — Interview and Judge 4-H Small Animals & Pets — Small Animal Barn (east of Sheep Barn)

Following Small Animals 4-H Cat Show — Small Animal Barn (east of Sheep Barn)

Following Cat Show 4-H Rabbit Show & 4-H Poultry Show — Small Animal Barn (east of Sheep Barn)

10:00 a.m. — 9:00 p.m. — School Artwork — Commercial Building

4:00 p.m. — North Beer Garden Open — ID Required

4:00 p.m. — 9:00 p.m. — Orthman Community YMCA — North of Grandstands

4:00 p.m. — Bingo — Courtyard

4:00 p.m. — 4-H Elite Showmanship Test — Extension Office

5:00 p.m. — 4-H Elite Showmanship Contest — Stevens Arena

Take Down and put away equipment following shows

5:00 p.m. — Talent Showcase — Courtyard Stage

7:00 p.m. — 10:00 p.m. — Carnival — Armbands $25.00

8:00 p.m. — South Beer Garden Open — ID Required

8:00 p.m. — Platte Valley Auto Rodeo — Dawson County Arena — Adults $10.00, 6-12 Years $5.00, 5 and Under Free

9:00 p.m. — 1:00 a.m. — Mariachi Nuevo Guachinango — Grandstands

10:00 p.m. — 1:00 a.m. — BJ Jamison — North Beer Garden

Additional Attractions: Axe Throwing, RockIT Events, Photo Booth

Sunday, July 16

Military Appreciation Day

7:00 a.m. — 11:00 a.m. — Release livestock, 4-H static exhibits, and FFA. All livestock must be off the grounds by 11:00 a.m. 4-H’ers will forfeit premium money if exhibits leave early. No exceptions unless approved by the Dawson County Ag Society.

8:00 a.m. — 3:00 p.m. — 4-H Café Open

12:00 p.m. — Bingo — Courtyard

12:00 p.m. — 5:00 p.m. — Dawson County Fair Car Show — West Fairgrounds

12:00 p.m. — 5:00 p.m. Commercial Vendors Open

12:00 p.m. — Food Court Open

12:00 p.m. — 5:00 p.m. — Open Class Building Open

2:00 p.m. — 4:00 p.m. — Live Music — Linke Lane Stage

3:00 p.m. — 4:00 p.m. — Tractor Pedal Pullers Sign Up — Ages 4-12 — Grandstands

4:00 p.m. — Mid-Nebraska Pedal Pullers Tractor Pull — Grandstands

5:00 p.m. — Outlaw Tractor Pull — Grandstands

5:00 p.m. — Tear Down Commercial Vendors

5:00 p.m. — Release Open Class Exhibits — Open Class Building

5:00 p.m. — South Beer Garden Open

6:00 p.m. — 10:00 p.m. Carnival LAST BLAST — Armbands $25.00

Additional Attractions: Axe Throwing, RockIT Events, Photo Booth