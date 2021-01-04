18-year-old Lexington man charged with first degree murder in shooting death

LEXINGTON — An 18-year-old Lexington man has been charged in the shooting death of a 15-year-old Lexington resident.

Ramon Gonzalez Romero, appeared for arraignment before Judge Jeffrey Wightman in Dawson County Court on Monday. He has been charged with first degree murder, Class 1A felony and use of a weapon to commit a felony, Class 1C felony

Wightman said the charge for a Class 1A felony is life imprisonment, for a Class 1C felony, a maximum of 50 years and a mandatory minimum of five years, which will run consecutive to the first count.

County Attorney Elizabeth Waterman asked that Gonzalez Romero be held without bail, citing the ongoing investigation and the seriousness of the charge. Judge Wightman concurred and ordered no bail to be set at the moment.

A preliminary hearing has been set for Jan. 25, 2020 at 2 p.m.

According to the Lexington Police Department, a physical altercation took place during the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, which resulted in the shooting of a 15-year-old Lexington resident.

The 15-year-old was transported to Lexington Regional Health Center by friends, where they were pronounced deceased.