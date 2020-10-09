Triple the amount of early ballots requested in Dawson County compared to 2016 election

DAWSON COUNTY — The amount of early ballots requested for the 2020 election is triple the amount, compared to the 2016 election.

Dawson County election commissioner Karla Zlatkovsky said 2,700 early ballots have been sent out as of Wednesday morning. That is triple the amount compared to four years ago she said.

Zlatkovsky said over 4,000 early ballots were sent out before the May primary, but that was due to COVID-19, as the virus was impacting Dawson County particularly hard during the month.

The deadline to request early ballots to be mailed is Oct. 23. Voters can pick up ballots or vote in the Election Commissioner’s office until Nov. 2.

Oct. 23 is the deadline for voters to register in person at the election commissioner’s office. If they are registering online through the Nebraska Secretary of State, or at a Department of Motor Vehicles office or any other state office, the deadline is 5 p.m. Oct. 16.

The initiatives involve an effort to limit how much interest can be charged by payday lenders; a measure to regulate and tax gambling; a measure to allow casino-style gambling at horse racing tracks; and a measure to impose a 20 percent tax on gross gaming revenues.