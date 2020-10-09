Triple the amount of early ballots requested in Dawson County compared to 2016 election

DAWSON COUNTY — The amount of early ballots requested for the 2020 election is triple the amount, compared to the 2016 election.
Dawson County election commissioner Karla Zlatkovsky said 2,700 early ballots have been sent out as of Wednesday morning. That is triple the amount compared to four years ago she said.
Zlatkovsky said over 4,000 early ballots were sent out before the May primary, but that was due to COVID-19, as the virus was impacting Dawson County particularly hard during the month.
The deadline to request early ballots to be mailed is Oct. 23. Voters can pick up ballots or vote in the Election Commissioner’s office until Nov. 2.
Oct. 23 is the deadline for voters to register in person at the election commissioner’s office. If they are registering online through the Nebraska Secretary of State, or at a Department of Motor Vehicles office or any other state office, the deadline is 5 p.m. Oct. 16.
The initiatives involve an effort to limit how much interest can be charged by payday lenders; a measure to regulate and tax gambling; a measure to allow casino-style gambling at horse racing tracks; and a measure to impose a 20 percent tax on gross gaming revenues.
One of the proposed constitutional amendments would strike a provision in the state constitution that allows slavery or involuntary servitude as punishment for a crime. The other proposed amendment would extend the maximum time to repay indebtedness related to tax-increment financing from 15 years to 20 years.
Voters can find detailed information about the four initiatives and two amendments on the Nebraska Secretary of State website.
Nebraskans who will be voting in their first election on Nov. 3 or who have moved or changed their names must register if they want to participate in the Nov. 3 election.
The Nebraska Secretary of State website also has information about voter registration.
According to the secretary of state, in order to become a voter, you must:
- Be a U.S. citizen.
- Live in Nebraska.
- Be at least 18 years old on or before Nov. 3.
- Have not been convicted of a felony, or if convicted, at least two years have passed since the completion of your sentence for the felony including any parole term.
- Have not been officially found to be mentally incompetent.
Individuals will need their Nebraska driver’s license or state-issued ID card so they can enter information exactly as it appears on the license or ID. If they do not have a driver’s license or ID card, they need to register with a paper form. It is available at sos.ne.gov/elec/ele_forms.html or at any county election office, Department of Motor Vehicle office, banks, libraries, post offices and offices that offer state public assistance.
Through the online process, the applicant’s information is checked with the Department of Motor Vehicles and the individual’s signature is retrieved and added to their voter application.
