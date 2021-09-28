Lexington CC at the Rim Rock Classic

The Minutemaids ran in the Crimson division and had one of their stronger outings as a team this season. Senior Kennadi Ureste, led the performance as she set a personal best on the course in a time of 20:41 and was a medalist at 19th place. Running on the course for the first time, Sophomore Maddy Armstrong had an incredible race as she improved her season best by over a minute and completed the course in 21:37 in 47th place. Meanwhile Freshman, Yovana Contreras was right behind in 58th place running a season best in 21:50. Four of the six girls were running the course for the first time and did a respectable job navigating the rolling hills and high level competition. The girls need to continue to figure out an effective start so their end-of-race pace is stronger. Team-wise, the Minutemaids finished 9th out of a field of 21, breaking the top 10 for the first time in over five years.