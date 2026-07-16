Top Story Spotlight Cozad Reds seniors hold off Kearney Jersey's in 7-6 home win Tuesday Jessica Kennedy Jul 16, 2026 19 hrs ago 0 1 of 5 Cozad's Chayden Hoffmaster pitches a strike to earn the first out on a strikeout in the top of the first inning Tuesday against Kearney Jersey's. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Cozad's Brayden Barber watches the ball after a hit in the bottom of the first against Kearney Jersey's Tuesday night in Cozad. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Cozad's Ryder Armagost catches the ball in center field for an out in the top of the third inning Tuesday against Kearney Jersey's in Cozad. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Cozad's Mathew Arndt hits a line down the first base line in the bottom of the second against Kearney Jersey's Tuesday night in Cozad. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Cozad's Alec Osborn prepares for a pitch in the bottom of the second Tuesday against Kearney Jersey's in Cozad. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jessica Kennedy COZAD — The Cozad Reds seniors claimed their second win of the season after holding off Kearney Jersey's 7-6 Tuesday in Cozad.kAm%96 #65D 76== D9@CE |@?52J E@ qC@<6? q@H e\b]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m%&t$sp*k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmr92J56? w@77>2DE6C E@@< E96 >@F?5 7@C r@K25 E@ DE2CE E96 ?:89E[ DEC:<:?8 @FE @?6 :? E96 7:CDE]k^AmkAmz62C?6J E@@< 2 a\_ =625 :? E96 E@A @7 E96 7:CDE]k^Am kAmx? 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There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Nebraska’s 2029 football schedule still has one opening — and suitors are emerging Nebraska football's nonconference schedules are set through 2028, but future openings remain. Georgia State, Eastern Illinois and Murray State… Gothenburg juniors fall to Holdrege in B-6 Junior Area Tournament semifinal The Gothenburg Post 64 Melons juniors legion baseball team dropped their semifinal game of the B-6 Junior Area Tournament Sunday 7-4 to Holdre… Lexington's Patrick Martin wins tie-down roping event at Sumner's 75th annual rodeo SUMNER — The 75th annual Sumner Fourth of July rodeo took place Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4. 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