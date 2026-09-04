Despite the hot temperatures, fans gathered at the Lexington Optimist Complex for a night on the diamond as the Minutemaids faced Dawson County rival Gothenburg Thursday.
Gothenburg secured the win 13-8 after a nine-run third inning pushed them into their second win this season.
It was by far one of Lexington’s better games early this season, collecting the most runs they’ve scored in a single game.
Gothenburg took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first off an RBI ground out by Brittlin Bussinger.
The Swedes went three up and three down to close the first inning.
A sacrifice bunt by Chloe Stoddard scored a run for the swedes in the top of the second, giving Lexington two outs.
Lexington capped the half-inning with an out at third base.
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Daisy Villalon singled a grounder down third before scoring a run off a hit by Andrea Gomez-Sanchez. The Maids pulled behind 2-1.
Gothenburg closed out the second with a double play, getting the outs at first and second base.
Briony Aden led off with a walk before Bussinger reached on an error. The Lexington error put a run in for the Swedes.
A fly to left for Elsie Gronewold put the Swedes up 4-1. Bussinger scored.
As Lexington continued to struggle defensively, Gothenburg advanced their lead 6-1 on a Lexington error. MacKenzie Winney scored for the Swedes.
A triple for Bussinger drove in two runs, putting Gothenburg up 10-1. Bussinger scored the 11th run for Gothenburg after stealing home on a wild pitch.
Joslynn Lans ended the top of the third with a strikeout against Aubrey Cross.
Lans and Taylor Shively drew walks in the bottom of the inning, but couldn’t score after Iriana Martinez grounded out.
Lexington’s defense stepped up to hold Gothenburg from scoring in the top of the fourth, trailing 11-1.
Sophia Burns reached on an error, taking second on same error to start the bottom of the fourth.
A single for Villalon put two runners on for the Maids. Lexington got the bases loaded after Gomez-Sanchez reached on an error.
Jocelyne Morales-Contreras scored on Ximena Gomez’s hit. A Swede passed ball put Villalon across home, pulling the Maids behind 11-3.
Gothenburg cleaned up the fourth with a ground out.
Lans pitched two strikeouts in the top of the fifth, keeping Gothenburg from scoring.
Shively drew a walk as the lead-off batter in the bottom of the fifth and Martinez followed with a single on a line to right.
Burns hit a grounder, turning in an RBI single as Shively scored. Lexington closed the gap to seven runs.
Gomez drew a walk, and Morales-Contreras scored the forced run. A Lans walk put Villalon across home, Lexington pulled behind 11-6.
Pinch runner Neala McCall scored a run on a passed ball, putting the Maids behind four runs.
Gothenburg scored one run in the top of the sixth, pushing their lead to five.
A Shively walk followed by a Martinez single got the Maid offense rolling in the bottom of the sixth.
Burns reached on an error, and Shively scored. Lexington pulled behind 12-8.
Gothenburg turned a double play and followed with a ground out to close the sixth.
Lexington used a double play early in the top of the seventh, but a single for Cross drove in the winning run.
The Maids gave up an error before closing the half-inning with a ground out.
Gomez-Sanchez led with a single on a grounder to center. McCall went in as a pinch runner for Gomez-Sanchez, but was out taking second after Gomez’s grounder.
Lans drew a walk to put two on for Lexington. Destiny Hernandez struck out for the Swedes’ second out.
The night ended after Shively grounded down third. Gothenburg threw Gomez out at home.