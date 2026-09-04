Prefer us on Google Learn More

Despite the hot temperatures, fans gathered at the Lexington Optimist Complex for a night on the diamond as the Minutemaids faced Dawson County rival Gothenburg Thursday.

Gothenburg secured the win 13-8 after a nine-run third inning pushed them into their second win this season.

It was by far one of Lexington’s better games early this season, collecting the most runs they’ve scored in a single game.

Gothenburg took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first off an RBI ground out by Brittlin Bussinger.

The Swedes went three up and three down to close the first inning.

A sacrifice bunt by Chloe Stoddard scored a run for the swedes in the top of the second, giving Lexington two outs.

Lexington capped the half-inning with an out at third base.

Daisy Villalon singled a grounder down third before scoring a run off a hit by Andrea Gomez-Sanchez. The Maids pulled behind 2-1.

Gothenburg closed out the second with a double play, getting the outs at first and second base.

Briony Aden led off with a walk before Bussinger reached on an error. The Lexington error put a run in for the Swedes.

A fly to left for Elsie Gronewold put the Swedes up 4-1. Bussinger scored.

As Lexington continued to struggle defensively, Gothenburg advanced their lead 6-1 on a Lexington error. MacKenzie Winney scored for the Swedes.