Spotlight Top Story Lexington wins Friday home tennis triangular over Hastings and Scottsbluff Jessica Kennedy Sep 2, 2026 22 mins ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lexington boys tennis team hosted a triangular with Hastings and Scottsbluff Friday, Aug. 28.kAm{6I:?8E@? H@? d\_ @G6C w2DE:?8D 2?5 c\` @G6C $4@EED3=F77]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m'$] wp$%x}v$k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmy2J5@? w6C?2?56K H@? e\` 2?5 e\_ @G6C +249 $49C2> :? E96 }@] ` D:?8=6D]k^AmkAmrC:DE:2? uC2?4@ H@? e\b 2?5 e\c @G6C vC:77:? q224<]k^Am kAm|2E9:2D !6A=:ED49 2?5 |:429 $496CC H@? E96 }@] ` 5@F3=6D >2E49 e\a 2?5 e\` @G6C {6@ %D:?8@D 2?5 p?5C6H !66=6C]k^Am People are also reading… Lexington City Council approves ordinance for former Tyson property funding project Tyler Thorell scores 3 touchdowns in Lexington’s 23-21 win over Holdrege Propp sisters combine for 21 kills in Cozad’s reverse sweep of Lexington Tuesday 25-year-old Lexington man arrested for sexual assault If the Chicago Bears are going to Indiana, then go already Gothenburg volleyball wins in four over Cozad Thursday Gal and Goat to host inaugural Fall Garlic Fest; giving back to the community they love Gothenburg holds on to win football rivalry over Cozad LVFD gains valuable training in Holdredge FOOTBALL BRIEF: Lexington wins 100th series matchup over Holdrege, leads series 54-42 Emersyn Propp puts down 18 kills in Cozad's Hall of Fame Jamboree sweep of Brady Dan Osborn staffers infiltrated small Nebraska political party and tried to dissolve it First annual Lipedema Run and Walk held at Cozad Wellness Center Hi-Line football falls 50-12 in Thursday home opener to Wilcox-Hildreth Overton takes sixth at home volleyball invite Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAmy2I@? }677 2?5 s2G:5 s:2K H@? e\b 2?5 e\a @G6C z9C:D |2EF= 2?5 {F<6 }@==6EE6 :? E96 }@] a 5@F3=6D >2E49]k^AmkAmy@D:29 #962 2?5 xK24 $2=:?2D 56762E65 w25J? q@4<6C>2? 2?5 qC2IE@? q2CE=6EE e\` 2?5 e\` :? E96 }@] b 5@F3=6D >2E49]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m'$] $r~%%$q{&uuk^DEC@?8mk^Am kAmw6C?2?56K H@? b\e[ e\c 2?5 `_\b :? E96 }@] ` D:?8=6D >2E49 @G6C w2J56? v2C6J]k^AmkAmuC2?4@ =@DE E96 }@] a D:?8=6D >2E49 e\a 2?5 e\` E@ ~4E2G:@ tDA:?@]k^Am kAm!6AA=:ED49 2?5 $496CC H@? E96 }@] ` 5@F3=6D >2E49 e\` 2?5 e\a @G6C %F4<6C q2<6C 2?5 !2C<6C |2C=@H]k^Am kAm}677 2?5 s:2K H@? e\b[ a\e 2?5 `_\e @G6C #J=6J r@==:?D 2?5 v2G:? |4r@?<6J :? E96 }@] a 5@F3=6D >2E49]k^Am kAm#962 2?5 $2=:?2D H@? E96 }@] b 5@F3=6D >2E49 f\eWaX 2?5 e\b @G6C {F<6 q2<6C 2?5 r9F4< r2CA6?E6C]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Tyler Thorell scores 3 touchdowns in Lexington’s 23-21 win over Holdrege The Lexington Minutemen football team held on to win 23-21 Friday over Holdrege in the 100th series rivalry matchup at Ray Ehlers Stadium in L… Propp sisters combine for 21 kills in Cozad’s reverse sweep of Lexington Tuesday Emersyn and Ashlynn Propp put down a combined total of 21 kills for the Cozad Haymakers in their Tuesday home 3-1 win over Lexington. If the Chicago Bears are going to Indiana, then go already In their search for public handouts, the Chicago Bears have become that annoying person who dramatically threatens to do something to get you … Gothenburg volleyball wins in four over Cozad Thursday GOTHENBURG — The Gothenburg Swede volleyball team pulled off a four-set victory at home Thursday over the Cozad Haymakers. Gothenburg holds on to win football rivalry over Cozad GOTHENBURG — Nothing like a severe thunderstorm coupled by a tornado siren sounding to kickoff Nebraska high school football Thursday night. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Pick Six Podcast: Talking season is over — bold predictions, Colandrea’s ceiling & Nebraska’s trust tree Why Florida officials agreed to plea deal with Tiger Woods Why Florida officials agreed to plea deal with Tiger Woods Angels Baseball: Exciting Changes with New Ownership Ahead! Angels Baseball: Exciting Changes with New Ownership Ahead! Tiger Woods accepts reckless driving plea deal after Florida car crash. Tiger Woods accepts reckless driving plea deal after Florida car crash.