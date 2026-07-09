Top Story Spotlight Owen Ross pitches 9 strikeouts in Cozad seniors loss to McCook Jessica Kennedy Jul 9, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Cozad's Owen Ross pitches a strike June 30 against Hi-Line. Ross pitched nine strikeouts in the Reds July 8 loss to McCook in Cozad. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jessica Kennedy COZAD — The Cozad Reds seniors came up short 3-0 against McCook Wednesday in Cozad.kAmxE H2D 2 32EE=6 @7 E96 A:E496CD H:E9 ~H6? #@DD A:E49:?8 ?:?6 DEC:<6@FED 7@C r@K25 2?5 |4r@@<VD qCJD@? vF==:@? A:E49:?8 `a]k^AmkAm#@DD DE2CE65 H:E9 324<\E@\324< DEC:<6@FED :? E96 E@A @7 E96 7:CDE 367@C6 8:G:?8 FA 2 H2=<]k^AmkAm$9@CEDE@A pD9E@? ~D3@C? A:4<65 FA E96 E9:C5 @FE 27E6C E9C@H:?8 E@ 7:CDE 32D6>2? |J=6D x56 @? 2 8C@F?5 32==]k^Am kAm|2E96H pC?5E 62C?65 2 H2=< 27E6C 36:?8 9:E 3J 2 A:E49 E@ DE2CE r@K25 @77 :? E96 3@EE@> @7 E96 7:CDE]k^Am People are also reading… Nebraskan accused in plot to kill the president seemed to blossom in college before troubling turn, friends and classmates say Lexington's Patrick Martin wins tie-down roping event at Sumner's 75th annual rodeo City of Lexington hosts music, fireworks and food trucks ahead of Independence Day Speedway set to swap basketball and volleyball for pickleball David Hoffmann is investing millions to preserve local newspapers Gunner Thompson's sixth inning homerun drives in three runs as Gothenburg tops Lexington 8-0 Russian daredevils unfurl banner atop New York's Empire State Building in proposal stunt Crossroads Mission Avenue opens reimagined homeless shelter Final defendant in 2023 North Omaha mass shooting takes plea; 60 years in prison possible Kearney youth center scandal snowballs as fourth ex-worker arrested, another sent to jail Omaha students get moment to shine at World Cup game in Kansas City Sarah Neben: Happy 250th birthday, America Hundreds line the streets of Sumner for the annual Fourth of July parade Dawson County Fair and Rodeo returns Wednesday, July 15 Omaha man, 19, receives probation after fatal 2024 downtown shooting kAm#@DD 8C@F?565 :?E@ 7:6=56CVD 49@:46] pC?5E H2D @FE 25G2?4:?8 E@ D64@?5 32D6]k^AmkAm~D3@C? 8C@F?565 @FE 2?5 r92J56? w@77>2DE6C DECF4< @FE E@ 4=@D6 @FE E96 7:CDE]k^AmkAm#@DD A:4<65 FA EH@ DEC:<6@FED :? E96 E@A @7 E96 D64@?5 :??:?8] r@K25VD 7:CDE @FE 42>6 2D #J56C pC>28@DE 42F89E 2 7@F=]k^Am kAmtE92? pE49:D@? DE2CE65 E96 3@EE@> @7 E96 D64@?5 H:E9 2 H2=< 27E6C 36:?8 9:E 3J 2 A:E49]k^AmkAmqC2J56? q2C36C[ pFDE:? u6:< 2?5 zC2D6? $>:E9 DECF4< @FE E@ 6?5 E96 7:CDE EH@ :??:?8D D4@C6=6DD]k^Am kAm~D3@C? 4@==64E65 r@K25VD 7:CDE @FE @? 2 8C@F?5 @FE 2E D9@CEDE@A :? E96 E@A @7 E96 E9:C5]k^AmkAm#@DD 62C?65 9:D 7:7E9 DEC:<6@FE 7@C r@K25VD D64@?5 @FE 367@C6 8:G:?8 FA 2 9:E]k^Am kAmp 5@F3=6 32D6 9:E 7@C |4r@@< AFE 2 CF? 24C@DD 9@>6] r@K25 8@E E96 E9:C5 @FE @? 2 32D6 CF??6C 25G2?4:?8 E@ E9:C5 32D6]k^AmkAmpC>28@DE 8C@F?565 @FE E@ DE2CE r@K25 @77 :? E96 3@EE@> @7 E96 E9:C5]k^AmkAmpC?5E 8@E @? 32D6 H:E9 2 8C@F?5 32==]k^AmkAm|4r@@< 62C?65 E96:C D64@?5 @FE 27E6C A:4<:?8 pC?5E @77 2E 7:CDE 367@C6 #@DD DECF4< @FE E@ 4=@D6 @FE E96 E9:C5 :??:?8]k^Am kAm#@DD DECF4< @FE E96 =625\@77 32EE6C :? E96 E@A @7 E96 7@FCE9 E96? r@K25 8@E E96 D64@?5 @FE @? 2 5C@AA65 E9:C5 DEC:<6]k^AmkAm|4r@@< 8@E 2 CF??6C @? 27E6C 2 7=J 32== 9:E :? E@ 46?E6C 7:6=5[ 3FE r@K25 62C?65 E96 E9:C5 @FE 27E6C $>:E9 42F89E 2 A@A 7=J]k^AmkAmw@77>2DE6C 5C6H 2 H2=< :? E96 3@EE@> @7 E96 7@FCE9 367@C6 |4r@@< A:4<65 FA E96:C D64@?5 @FE]k^AmkAmr@K25 8@E EH@ CF??6CD @? 27E6C q2C36C 5C6H 2 H2=<]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAmw@77>2DE6C 2?5 q2C36C H6C6 =67E @? 32D6 27E6C u6:< DECF4< @FE]k^Am kAmr@K25 H6?E E9C66 FA 2?5 E9C66 5@H? :? E96 E@A @7 E96 7:7E9 E@ C6>2:? 369:?5 @?6 CF?]k^AmkAm|4r@@< C6EFC?65 2 E9C66 FA 2?5 E9C66 5@H?[ DEC:<:?8 @FE $>:E9 2?5 pC?5E 2?5 86EE:?8 pC>28@DE @FE @? 2 5C@AA65 E9:C5 DEC:<6]k^AmkAm#@DD 82G6 FA 2 H2=< E@ DE2CE E96 E@A @7 E96 D:IE9 367@C6 |4r@@< D4@C65 E96:C D64@?5 CF?]k^Am kAmw@77>2DE6C 42F89E E96 D64@?5 @FE 7@C r@K25 :? 46?E6C 7:6=5 367@C6 #@DD 82G6 FA 2 9:E 2?5 2 H2=<]k^AmkAm%96 E9:C5 @FE 7@C r@K25 42>6 2D #@DD 4@==64E65 2 DEC:<6@FE]k^Am kAm%96 D:IE9 :??:?8 4=@D65 27E6C |4r@@< H6?E E9C66 FA 2?5 E9C66 5@H?]k^AmkAm#@DD DECF4< @FE[ ~D3@C? 8C@F?565 @FE 2?5 w@77>2DE6C H2D @FE @? 2 A@A 7=J E@ E96 D9@CEDE@A]k^AmkAmr@K25 62C?65 324<\E@\324< @FED :? E96 E@A @7 E96 D6G6?E9]k^Am kAmvF==:@? 8@E E96 32ED 8@:?8 7@C |4r@@< H:E9 2 5@F3=6 32D6 9:E]k^AmkAmr@K25 82G6 FA 2 9:E @? 2 =:?6 5C:G6 E@ w@77>2DE6C :? 46?E6C 7:6=5] %96 9:E AFE E96 H:??:?8 CF? 24C@DD 9@>6]k^Am kAmpE49:D@? E@@< E96 >@F?5 7@C #@DD] w6 82G6 FA 324<\E@\324< H2=<D]k^Am kAmr@K25 8C23365 E96 E9:C5 @FE 2D pC>28@DE 42F89E 2 7=J 32== :? =67E 7:6=5]k^AmkAmx? E96 3@EE@> @7 E96 D6G6?E9[ pE49:D@? H2D 9:E 3J 2 A:E49]k^Am kAmq2C36C 9:E 2 5@F3=6 E@ C:89E 7:6=5] pE49:D@? 8@E @FE 25G2?4:?8 E@ 9@>6 A=2E6]k^AmkAm|4r@@< 8@E E96 D64@?5 @FE H:E9 2 DEC:<6@FE]k^AmkAmqC265@? vC@E6=FD496? 2?5 pC>28@DE 5C6H H2=<D E@ 86E E96 32D6D =@2565]k^AmkAm%96 82>6 6?565 27E6C pC?5E 8C@F?565 @FE E@ E96 |4r@@< A:E496C]k^Am kAmQ(6 A=2J65 2 8@@5 82>6[Q 4@249 }:4 $>:E9 D2:5] Q|4r@@< :D G6CJ 8@@5]Qk^Am kAmr@K25 5C@AA65 E@ 2 `\e C64@C5]k^AmkAm%96 #65D 9@DE qC@<6? q@H |@?52J[ yF=J `b 2E f A]>] 2?5 z62C?6J y6CD6JVD %F6D52J[ yF=J `c 2E f A]>]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Lexington's Patrick Martin wins tie-down roping event at Sumner's 75th annual rodeo SUMNER — The 75th annual Sumner Fourth of July rodeo took place Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4. Gunner Thompson's sixth inning homerun drives in three runs as Gothenburg tops Lexington 8-0 GOTHENBURG — Gothenburg's Gunner Thompson stepped back into the box at home plate on a 2-2 count Wednesday against Lexington. She's a WNBA referee and a ballroom dancer. Angelica Suffren's remarkable double life At work, Angelica Suffren prefers to avoid the spotlight. As a WNBA referee, her job is to be invisible. Nebraska volleyball's senior stars still taking time to decide if they take five In the wake of the NCAA’s five-in-five ruling, Nebraska seniors Bergen Reilly, Andi Jackson and Laney Choboy said they haven't decided what th… McKewon: In Big Ten full of elite QBs, Anthony Colandrea needs to stay on right side of 'toxic' While Nebraska needs Anthony Colandrea to avoid big mistakes, writes Sam McKewon, his penchant for big plays can help the Huskers win a "toxic… Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Brazil's Repeat World Cup Wins: A Rare Football Feat Christian Pulisic Addresses Team USA's World Cup Loss: 'Wanted to Deliver So Much More' Christian Pulisic Addresses Team USA's World Cup Loss: 'Wanted to Deliver So Much More' Reggie Miller tells the Cavs to give LeBron whatever he wants for one last Cleveland run! Reggie Miller tells the Cavs to give LeBron whatever he wants for one last Cleveland run! What is the best World Series Moment of the decade so far? | Bracket Challenge What is the best World Series Moment of the decade so far? | Bracket Challenge