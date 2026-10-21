Top Story Spotlight Lexington volleyball wraps up regular season with loss to Aurora Jessica Kennedy Oct 21, 2026 9 hrs ago 0 1 of 4 Lexington's Rylee Church attacks the ball for a Minutemaid kill Tuesday in their regular season finale loss to Aurora in Lexington. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Lexington's Gisselle Maravilla serves an ace in the third set of the Minutemaids' loss Tuesday to Aurora in Lexington. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Lexington's Lorelai Rickertsen and Kipley Kuecker block an Aurora attack in the third set of the Minutemaids' loss Tuesday in Lexington. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Lexington's Atley Harris passes the ball on serve receive in the Minutemaids' loss to Aurora Tuesday in Lexington. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jessica Kennedy The Lexington Minutemaid volleyball team wrapped up their regular season Tuesday, falling to Aurora 25-17, 25-22, 25-14.kAm%96 |:?FE6>2:5D 7:?:D965 E96 D62D@? H:E9 2? ``\`g C64@C5]k^AmkAmpFC@C2 H2D =65 3J D6?:@C vC246 (:6D6=6C H:E9 `c <:==D]k^AmkAm{6I:?8E@? H2D =65 3J #J=66 r9FC49 2?5 $J5?6J #6FE=:?86C\|2C2G:==2 H:E9 D:I <:==D 6249] r9FC49 2=D@ 925 @?6 D@=@ 3=@4< 2?5 EH@ 3=@4< 2DD:DED] #6FE=:?86C\|2C2G:==2 2=D@ 925 @?6 D@=@ 3=@4< 2?5 @?6 3=@4< 2DD:DE]k^Am kAmpFC@C2 925 2 <:== 2?5 2? 246 E@ DE2CE E96 7:CDE D6E] {6I:?8E@? C6DA@?565 H:E9 2 <:== 3J r9FC49[ EJ:?8 E96 D6E 2E a]k^Am People are also reading… Lexington City Council ratifies purchase of real estate from Tyson Foods Homecoming battle: Lexington pulls off 34-33 thriller over Beatrice Bringing pride back: Lexington boys tennis brings home Class B runner-up for first time in 23 years UNMC College of Nursing to sign MOUs on Oct. 20, creating nursing pathways for Kearney, Lexington students 'Out of rhythm': No. 1 Nebraska loses a set — but not its stride — in win over Purdue VOLLEYBALL: Gothenburg knocks off Minden in 5 sets, faces Ogallala in SWC championship Tuesday Lexington Regional Health Center leaders graduate from NHA Leadership Institute Emersyn Propp’s 13 kills leads Cozad to fifth in Southwest Conference tournament Sheltering Hands receives $20,000 grant to combat domestic violence Trump reinvokes antisemitic slur at Kansas rally McKewon: Nebraska’s ‘fatigue,’ Dylan Raiola’s dagger latest chapter in painful Husker decade VOLLEYBALL RECAP VOLLEYBALL: Mroczek leads Gothenburg in sweep of Lexington on senior night Lexington Regional Heatlh Center celebrates completion of labor and delivery renvoation Ogallala claims Southwest Conference title, takes down Gothenburg in four kAmz:A=6J zF64<6C 2?5 y@DD=J? |:?D 3=@4<65 2? pFC@C2 2EE24<[ EJ:?8 E96 D6E 2E f] pFC@C2 7@==@H65 H:E9 2 `_\_ CF?[ AF==:?8 2H2J `f\f]k^AmkAms@H? 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Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Homecoming battle: Lexington pulls off 34-33 thriller over Beatrice It was more than the final score for Lexington coach Jake Harvey Friday night. Harvey started his head coaching position with this year's seni… Bringing pride back: Lexington boys tennis brings home Class B runner-up for first time in 23 years Lexington Minutemen tennis team claims Class B State Championship runner-up title. Jaxon Neff and David Diaz-Arriaga win No. 2 doubles title. 'Out of rhythm': No. 1 Nebraska loses a set — but not its stride — in win over Purdue No. 1 Nebraska volleyball lost a set for the first time in nearly a month but recovered to beat No. 13 Purdue behind Teraya Sigler’s career-hi… VOLLEYBALL: Gothenburg knocks off Minden in 5 sets, faces Ogallala in SWC championship Tuesday The Gothenburg Swedes battled in a five-set thriller, winning 16-25, 25-14, 25-17, 24-26. 15-12 over Minden in the Southwest Conference semifi… Emersyn Propp’s 13 kills leads Cozad to fifth in Southwest Conference tournament Cozad Haymaker volleyball defeated McCook 25-17, 25-19 Tuesday, taking fifth place during the Southwest Conference tournament. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Brewers Vs Rays World Series Predictions! 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