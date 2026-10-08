Top Story Spotlight Topical Super Scout: Bell wins her fifth SWC cross country title as just a junior Jessica Kennedy Oct 8, 2026 Oct 8, 2026 0 Gothenburg's Scout Bell nears the 4,000-meter mark during the Southwest Conference cross country meet Thursday at Cozad Country Club in Cozad. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jessica Kennedy COZAD — No stranger to claiming Southwest Conference titles, Gothenburg junior Scout Bell earned her fifth Thursday at Cozad Country Club in Cozad.kAmq6== 4=2:>65 96C 7:CDE $(r E:E=6 2D 2 D6G6?E9 8C256C[ 2?5 92D?VE =6E FA] w6C E:>6 @7 `hiah AFD965 96C :?E@ J6E 2?@E96C 8@=5 >652= %9FCD52J]k^AmkAmQxEVD 8@@5[ x >62?[ 4@?76C6?46 :D =6DD :>A@CE2?E[ 3FE :EVD DE:== @?6 @7 E96 >@C6 :>A@CE2?E E9:?8D[Q q6== D2:5] Qx E9:?< x H2D >@C6 H@CC:65 23@FE @FC E62> 8@:?8 :?E@ E9:D] xV> ;FDE <:?5 @7 2?I:@FD E@ 7:8FC6 @FE H6 5:5 2D 2 E62>]Qk^Am kAm~?46 q6== C62=:K65 E96 =25J $H656D 4=2:>65 E96 4@?76C6?46 E:E=6[ 2 3:8 D>:=6 42>6 24C@DD 96C 7246] Q(6 5:5 ]]] H6 5:5 86E 7:CDEnQ q6== BF6DE:@?65 :? 6I4:E6>6?E]k^Am People are also reading… Lexington's Pepplitsch, Worthing earn trip to Class B state golf State Patrol investigating fatal wreck that may have involved missing juvenile, stolen car out of North Platte Surging power demand pushes OPPD to plan for a bigger, more complex grid J’s Pumpkin Patch reopens in support of local families; pays homage to late cofounder Cozad man wins $50,000 playing Powerball Lexington tennis goes 19-1 at East vs. West Shootout Rodriguez-Linares sentenced to 30-45 years in prison in shooting conviction Wildcard gets Cozad softball Class C-3 District Final appearance Horizon Ag pumpkin fundraiser benefits Chemo Comfort Totes Ex-treasurer and husband charged for allegedly stealing over $32K from school, nonprofit Emersyn Propp reaches 1,000th kill in Cozad's sweep of South Loup Tom Shatel's Press Box | Measuring up: Nebraska vs. Indiana VOLLEYBALL: S-E-M reverse sweeps Hi-Line Tuesday Geneva teen dies in crash west of Lexington after pursuit Lexington boys tennis wins Hastings Tigers Invite kAmQxEVD 366? =:<6 @?6 @7 @FC 3:8 8@2=D[ 2?5 x E9:?< D:?46 H6VG6 249:6G65 E92E E96? :EV== >2<6 :E 62D:6C 7@C @FC ?6H E62> 8@2=D E@ D66> >@C6 249:6G23=6 2?5 ?@E @FE @7 C6249[Q D96 D2:5]k^AmkAmq6== 8@6D @? 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There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Lexington's Pepplitsch, Worthing earn trip to Class B state golf Lexington sophomore Millie Pepplitsch earned a trip to girls state golf after finishing 10th at Class B-4 Districts Monday at Pioneers Golf Co… Lexington tennis goes 19-1 at East vs. West Shootout The Lexington Minutemen tennis team went 19-1 and 4-0 in duals Friday at the East vs. West Shootout in Kearney. Wildcard gets Cozad softball Class C-3 District Final appearance Cozad softball earns wildcard to reach Class C-3 District Final against Bishop Neumann Friday, Oct. 9 at 11 a.m. at Hackberry Fields in Wahoo. Emersyn Propp reaches 1,000th kill in Cozad's sweep of South Loup Cozad junior Emersyn Propp scored her 1,000th career kill Thursday in the lady Haymakers' sweep of South Loup. Tom Shatel's Press Box | Measuring up: Nebraska vs. Indiana Nebraska faces one of its biggest tests yet as Indiana brings a 21-game winning streak and a new standard to the Big Ten. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Nebraska's Fred Hoiberg after exhibition loss to St. Louis Crowd erupts as Will Compton picks Nebraska to beat Indiana Crowd erupts as Will Compton picks Nebraska to beat Indiana Matt Leinart before the Nebraska/Indiana football game Matt Leinart before the Nebraska/Indiana football game Georgia vs. Alabama Week 6 Preview and Predictions Georgia vs. Alabama Week 6 Preview and Predictions