Top Story Spotlight Local runners end season at state cross country Jessica Kennedy Oct 25, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KEARNEY — The Hi-Line girls cross country team wrapped up their season at the Class D State Championship meet Friday at Kearney Country Club.kAm$6?:@C ~=:G:2 (2== HC2AA65 FA 96C 42C66C H:E9 2 fbC5 A=246 7:?:D9 2?5 2 E:>6 @7 abi`b]`]k^Am Hi-Line senior Olivia Wall races uphill during the girls Class D State Championship cross country meet Friday at Kearney Country Club. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald kAmuC6D9>2? |2C;@C:6 z@@A>2? E@@< hdE9 H:E9 2 E:>6 @7 aci_e]d]k^AmkAmyF?:@C w2:=6J t5H2C5D 925 2 E:>6 @7 acic_]a 7@C `_dE9]k^AmkAmyF?:@C !2:D=6J }:6>2? 7:?:D965 H:E9 2 E:>6 @7 aei`_]c 7@C ``dE9]k^Am kAm$6?:@C z2C2 qC@4<>2? E@@< ``eE9 H:E9 2 E:>6 @7 aeiab]g]k^Am People are also reading… Lexington teacher and local photographer donates $4,500 in camera equipment to Lexington Public Schools Josh Allen makes his move in the latest NFL MVP power rankings Bringing pride back: Lexington boys tennis brings home Class B runner-up for first time in 23 years Emersyn Propp’s 13 kills leads Cozad to fifth in Southwest Conference tournament VOLLEYBALL: Gothenburg knocks off Minden in 5 sets, faces Ogallala in SWC championship Tuesday Gothenburg battles to the end, falls short to Grand Island Central Catholic Friday Former Dawson County deputy attorney returns to Lexington in bid for attorney general Lexington City Council ratifies purchase of real estate from Tyson Foods VOLLEYBALL: Hi-Line faces H&H in C2-9 subdistrict quarterfinal Oct. 26 in Elwood Go Find It! Nebraska Omaha priest John Pietramale remains hospitalized after weekend accident Trump reinvokes antisemitic slur at Kansas rally VOLLEYBALL: Overton wraps up regular season with sweep of Bertrand NSAA releases football playoff brackets FOOTBALL: Gothenburg receives No. 7 seed, faces No. 10 Scotus Central Catholic in C-2 playoffs kAm%96 =25J qF==D 7:?:D965 `fE9 @FE @7 `g E62>D]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m%~! d r{p$$ s vx#{ %tp|$k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm`] |4r@@= yF?4E:@?[ `d A@:?EDk^AmkAma] }63C2D<2 r9C:DE:2?[ bd A@:?EDk^AmkAmb] r6?E6??:2=[ bh A@:?EDk^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAmc] rC@7E@?[ df A@:?EDk^Am kAmd] !6C<:?D r@F?EJ[ ee A@:?EDk^Am kAmkDEC@?8m%~! `d r{p$$ s vx#{$k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm`] {629 s2HD@?[ |4r@@= yF?4E:@?[ `hibd]cj a] |6C65:E9 (@CE>2??[ rC@7E@?[ `hidf]aj b] s6=2?: #F??6=D[ }:@3C2C2\'6C5:8C6[ `hidg]gj c] $E6==2 $E66=6[ r6?E6??:2=[ a_i_f]ej d] |2KKJ zF492C[ t=<9@C? 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(:EE6C[ z62C?6J r2E9@=:4[ a_i`b]ej `_] |2J=2 $F<FA[ }@C7@=< r2E9@=:4[ a_i`d]gj ``] t>>2 (:==:2>D[ }@CE9 q6?5 r6?EC2=[ a_i`g]ej `a] z:2CC2 z6??65J[ ~V}6:==[ a_iab]gj `b] vC24:6 r2=<:?D[ r925C@?[ a_iad]gj `c] |2C82C6E {69?[ p52>D r6?EC2=[ a_iae]gj `d] ~=:G:2 y6DD6?[ q2EE=6 rC66<[ a_iag]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8mr{p$$ r vx#{$ %tp| %~! dk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm`] r92D6 r@F?EJ[ cc A@:?EDk^AmkAma] v@E96?3FC8[ cd A@:?EDk^AmkAmb] |:?56?[ dc A@:?EDk^AmkAmc] p52>D r6?EC2=[ ec A@:?EDk^AmkAmd] $4@EFD r6?EC2= r2E9@=:4[ `_c A@:?EDk^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Josh Allen makes his move in the latest NFL MVP power rankings Josh Allen’s bid for back-to-back NFL MVP awards is gaining momentum again. Bringing pride back: Lexington boys tennis brings home Class B runner-up for first time in 23 years Lexington Minutemen tennis team claims Class B State Championship runner-up title. Jaxon Neff and David Diaz-Arriaga win No. 2 doubles title. Emersyn Propp’s 13 kills leads Cozad to fifth in Southwest Conference tournament Cozad Haymaker volleyball defeated McCook 25-17, 25-19 Tuesday, taking fifth place at the Southwest Conference Tournament. VOLLEYBALL: Gothenburg knocks off Minden in 5 sets, faces Ogallala in SWC championship Tuesday The Gothenburg Swedes battled in a five-set thriller, winning 16-25, 25-14, 25-17, 24-26. 15-12 over Minden in the Southwest Conference semifi… Gothenburg battles to the end, falls short to Grand Island Central Catholic Friday GOTHENBURG — Gothenburg football battled to the very end, coming up short 35-28 in a thriller to Grand Island Central Catholic Crusaders. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Tom Shatel's Press Box | Charles McAfee Half Court Press | Huskers need boards, Jays need stops: College hoops is here Half Court Press | Huskers need boards, Jays need stops: College hoops is here Sixers Erase 29-Point Hole, BEAT Cavs 114-106! Maxey Drops 32 | Sixers vs. Cavaliers Postgame Show Sixers Erase 29-Point Hole, BEAT Cavs 114-106! 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