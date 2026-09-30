Top Story Spotlight Gothenburg girls cross country takes third at UNK Invite Jessica Kennedy Sep 30, 2026 10 hrs ago 0 1 of 7 Gothenburg's Cassidy Reiman attempts to catch Chase County's Emily Randall in the last stretch of the Class C girls race Monday during the UNK High School Invite in Kearney. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Gothenburg's Tyler Hetz uses a hill to his advantage in the Class C boys race during the UNK High School Invite Monday in Kearney. Jessica Kenney Hi-Line's Majorie Koopman pushes into another gear near the end of the Class D girls cross country race during the UNK High School Invite Monday in Kearney. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Gothenburg's Bryson Neels kicks into a new gear down a hill in the Class C boys race Monday at the UNK High School Invite in Kearney. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Cozad's Audrey Baker leads a pack of runners in the Class C race during the UNK High School Invite Monday in Kearney. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Hi-Line's Olivia Wall races ahead of two competitors in the Class D girls UNK High School Invite Monday in Kearney. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Cozad's Jaxson Arndt and Taegan Dexter attempt to pass a Minden runner in the Class C race during the UNK High School Invite Monday in Kearney. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jessica Kennedy Gothenburg girls cross country takes second in Class C at the UNK High School Invite Monday.kAmr2DD:5J #6:>2? 7:?:D965 :? `_E9 H:E9 2 E:>6 @7 a_ibc]d]k^AmkAmqC@@<=J? #6:>2? E@@< adE9 H:E9 2 E:>6 @7 a`iad]`]k^AmkAmy6??2 p?56CD@? 925 2 E:>6 @7 aai``]a 7@C ccE9]k^AmkAm#F3J q6G6C:586 E@@< ``eE9 H:E9 2 E:>6 @7 aciag]`]k^Am kAmp52=J? r2C=D@? 7:?:D965 H:E9 2 E:>6 @7 acidf]c 7@C `bdE9]k^Am People are also reading… Dawson County residents express frustration at joint public hearing, seek solution to rising property taxes Natalie Ramirez sets new Lexington High School girls cross country record, takes third at UNK Invite Lexington native Nikki Sonthana leads UNK Cheer team as head captain Ethan Atchison throws 3 TDs in Cozad's homecoming shutout of Alliance Good Samaritan introduces Urgent Orthopedic Care Pink Fest raises funds for Dawson County cancer care Just: Feel-good story Vincent Genatone just one part of feel-good Nebraska day City of Lexington adopts fiscal year 2027 budget, signs annual forms Ex-wife of Lancaster County sheriff candidate raises questions about fitness for office Malcom and Propp total 73 kills in Cozad's reverse sweeps of McCook, Cambridge Tuesday Scout Bell wins back-to-back titles at UNK High School cross country invite Lexington battles hard, comes up short Friday against Platteview Nebraska Powerball player misses $389M jackpot by 1 white ball Independent Mark Cohen aims to hold both parties’ ‘feet to the fire’ Dwight Boyd Stubbs kAm%6DD2 r2CE6C 6?565 H:E9 2 E:>6 @7 adi`e]g 7@C `ccE9]k^AmkAmqC:2C y6?D6? E@@< a_cE9 H:E9 2 E:>6 @7 agibd]b]k^AmkAmz2E9CJ? q2CECF77 6?565 :? a_eE9 H:E9 2 E:>6 @7 agich]d]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m$(tst q~*$k^DEC@?8mk^Am kAmv@E96?3FC8 3@JD E@@< E9:C5 2D 2 E62> H:E9 `__ A@:?ED]k^AmkAm%J=6C w6EK 42>6 :? E9:C5 H:E9 2 E:>6 @7 `eibf]h]k^AmkAmqCJD@? }66=D 7:?:D965 7@FCE9 H:E9 2 E:>6 @7 `eic`]c]k^Am kAmq=2<6 u:?<6 2=D@ >652=65 :? ``E9 H:E9 2 E:>6 @7 `fiaa]b]k^AmkAm%C6?E@? |:==6C 6?565 H:E9 2 E:>6 @7 `hi`g]e 7@C gdE9]k^Am kAm{F42D %96CC:6? 7:?:D965 hbC5 H:E9 2 E:>6 @7 `hiac]h]k^AmkAmy24<D@? #6:5J E@@< ``bE9 H:E9 2 E:>6 @7 `hid`]e]k^AmkAm#JF? %@??:86D 6?565 H:E9 2 E:>6 @7 a_i_a]b 7@C `a`DE]k^AmkAmq=2<6 #:4<6CED6? 7:?:D965 H:E9 2 E:>6 @7 a_iad 7@C `da?5]k^Am kAmr2CE6C ':?46?E E@@< `f_E9 H:E9 2 E:>6 @7 a_ica]d]k^Am kAmz2>C@? w64@I 6?565 :? abeE9 H:E9 2 E:>6 @7 a`idg]e]k^AmkAm{2?5@? u62E96C E@@< ae`DE H:E9 2 E:>6 @7 aaiaa]e]k^AmkAmy256? wF?E |@DE 7:?:D965 H:E9 2 E:>6 @7 aaidb]d 7@C aheE9]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mr~+ps vx#{$k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmpF5C6J q2<6C 7:?:D965 H:E9 2 E:>6 @7 aaich]g 7@C ehE9]k^Am kAmp?5C62 $2C2G:2 #:@D 925 2 E:>6 @7 ahi_h]a 7@C a_fE9]k^Am kAm#6282? r9C:D:?86C E@@< a_hE9 H:E9 2 E:>6 @7 ahi`a]e]k^AmkAmpC=6E9 r2D:==2D E@@< aa`DE H:E9 2 E:>6 @7 b_ibb]h]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mr~+ps q~*$k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmy2ID@? pC?5E =65 E96 H2J 7@C E96 |2<6CD H:E9 2 ccE9 A=246 7:?:D9 2?5 2 E:>6 @7 `gibd]b]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAm%2682? s6IE6C E@@< cfE9 H:E9 2 E:>6 @7 `gibf]fk^AmkAmv2G:? vF6CC2 7:?:D965 h_E9 H:E9 2 E:>6 @7 `hia`]d]k^Am kAmr92D6 $>:E9 6?565 H:E9 2 E:>6 @7 `hibh]a 7@C `_a?5]k^AmkAmz6??6E9 w6C?2?56K p=G2C25@ 7:?:D965 `a_E9 H:E9 2 E:>6 @7 a_i_`]f]k^AmkAmr2J56? $49H2CK E@@< `adE9 H:E9 2 E:>6 @7 a_i_d]h]k^Am kAmr92C=6D q2<6C 6?565 :? `edE9 H:E9 2 E:>6 @7 a_ibh]c]k^AmkAmw2J56? #6G6=@ 7:?:D965 H:E9 2 E:>6 @7 a`i`c]h 7@C a_a?5]k^Am kAmt=:2D |@CC:D E@@< adcE9 H:E9 2 E:>6 @7 aai`d]g]k^Am kAmq6?;2>:? w2??2 6?565 H:E9 2 E:>6 @7 aaiaf]` 7@C aefE9]k^AmkAmz2=63 #6G6=@ 7:?:D965 aghE9 H:E9 2 E:>6 @7 aaid_]k^Am kAmr92?5=6C z2FA E@@< bacE9 H:E9 2 E:>6 @7 abiaa]`]k^AmkAmz@==:? #FDD6== 6?565 H:E9 2 E:>6 @7 abicd]f 7@C bbfE9]k^AmkAms:=2? ~C6==2?2\|65:?2 7:?:D965 H:E9 2 E:>6 @7 abidh 7@C bcdE9]k^AmkAmy2:C? u=@C6D E@@< bgfE9 H:E9 2 E:>6 @7 aeica]h]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8mwx\{x}t vx#{$k^DEC@?8mk^Am kAm|2C;@C:6 z@@A>2? 925 2 A6CD@?2= 36DE E:>6 @7 abi`e]b 7@C dcE9]k^AmkAm~=:G:2 (2== 7:?:D965 dhE9 H:E9 2 E:>6 @7 abiac]h]k^AmkAm!2:D=6J }:6>2? E@@< ``bE9 H:E9 2 A6CD@?2= 36DE E:>6 @7 adiac]h]k^AmkAmz2C2 qC@4<>2? 6?565 :? `aa?5 H:E9 2 E:>6 @7 adidb]g]k^Am kAmw2:=6J t5H2C5D 7:?:D965 H:E9 2 E:>6 @7 aei`c]d 7@C `agE9]k^Am kAmxD236==6 tIDEC@> E@@< `ahE9 H:E9 2 E:>6 @7 aei`d]d]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mwx\{x}t q~*$k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmq62F z6CK?2C E@@< aeaE9 H:E9 2 E:>6 @7 aci_a]e]k^AmkAmz@=E@? vC@G6 6?565 H:E9 2 E:>6 @7 baidd]c 7@C bda?5]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m~'t#%~} vx#{$k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm|6282? {2DD6? 7:?:D965 `d`DE H:E9 2 E:>6 @7 aeida]e]k^Am kAm{:==:2? !2=>6C E@@< `ggE9 H:E9 2 E:>6 @7 agidd]c]k^Am kAm%6?=6:89 #@36CED 6?565 H:E9 2 E:>6 @7 beice]a 7@C ab_E9]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m$\t\| q~*$k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm"F:?4J !@EE6C 7:?:D965 :? adfE9 H:E9 2 E:>6 @7 abied]f]k^AmkAmsJ=2?86C $49=656H:EK 925 2 E:>6 @7 b_i``]` 7@C bcbC5]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Natalie Ramirez sets new Lexington High School girls cross country record, takes third at UNK Invite KEARNEY — Minutemaid senior Natalie Ramirez set a new Lexington High School girls cross country record on Monday at the Class B UNK High Schoo… Ethan Atchison throws 3 TDs in Cozad's homecoming shutout of Alliance COZAD — A little rain didn't stop the Cozad Haymakers from completing a 20-0 shutout win on homecoming night over Alliance. Just: Feel-good story Vincent Genatone just one part of feel-good Nebraska day There was a lot of good Nebraska football feelings Saturday, like walk-on Vincent Genatone's two touchdowns. But it wasn't one person or group… Malcom and Propp total 73 kills in Cozad's reverse sweeps of McCook, Cambridge Tuesday COZAD — The Cozad Haymaker volleyball team went 2-0 at their home triangular Tuesday, upsetting Cambridge and McCook in reverse sweeps. Scout Bell wins back-to-back titles at UNK High School cross country invite KEARNEY — The top time of Wayne’s Tayla Hurner held no place in Gothenburg’s Scout Bell’s mind as she prepared to take her second title in Cla… Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Pick Six Podcast | The hype is here. Now comes the proof Sam McKewon's three keys for Nebraska football vs. Maryland Sam McKewon's three keys for Nebraska football vs. Maryland All 30 MLB Team Logos Evolution (Old vs New) All 30 MLB Team Logos Evolution (Old vs New) Watch: Nebraska volleyball coach Dani Busboom Kelly's full news conference, Sept. 29, 2026 Watch: Nebraska volleyball coach Dani Busboom Kelly's full news conference, Sept. 29, 2026