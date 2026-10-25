Top Story Spotlight CROSS COUNTRY Gothenburg's Tyler Hetz 4-peats as a Class C state cross country medalist Jessica Kennedy Oct 25, 2026 1 hr ago 0 1 of 2 Gothenburg's Tyler Hetz races uphill in the final leg of the Class C State Championship cross country race Friday at Kearney Country Club. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Gothenburg's Bryson Neels pushes through an injury during the final leg of the Class C State Championship cross country race Friday at Kearney Country Club. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jessica Kennedy KEARNEY — Gothenburg's Tyler Hetz four-peats as a Class C state cross country medalist Friday at Kearney Country Club, finishing third with a time of 16:41.2.kAmw6EKVD 42C66C 6?565 H:E9 EH@ D:=G6C >652=D[ @?6 9:D ;F?:@C J62C 2?5 9:D 7:CDE[ 4@>:?8 2D 2 7C6D9>2?] w6 E@@< E9:C5 2D 2 D@A9@>@C6]k^AmkAm%96 $H656 D6?:@CVD A6CD@?2= 36DE E:>6 42>6 2D 2 ;F?:@C[ H96C6 96 3C@<6 F?56C `e >:?FE6D 7@C 2 D64@?5 E:>6] w6 C2? 9:D !# E:>6 @7 `dich]a 2E E96 |:?56? x?G:E6 $6AE] e[ a_ad]k^AmkAmv@E96?3FC8 7:?:D965 7@FCE9 2D 2 E62> E9:D D62D@? 2E DE2E6]k^Am kAmyF?:@C qCJD@? }66=D 32EE=65 E9C@F89 2? :?;FCJ @? E96 4@FCD6[ 7:?:D9:?8 `gE9 H:E9 2 E:>6 @7 `gi_`]g]k^Am People are also reading… Lexington teacher and local photographer donates $4,500 in camera equipment to Lexington Public Schools Bringing pride back: Lexington boys tennis brings home Class B runner-up for first time in 23 years Josh Allen makes his move in the latest NFL MVP power rankings Emersyn Propp’s 13 kills leads Cozad to fifth in Southwest Conference tournament VOLLEYBALL: Gothenburg knocks off Minden in 5 sets, faces Ogallala in SWC championship Tuesday Lexington City Council ratifies purchase of real estate from Tyson Foods Former Dawson County deputy attorney returns to Lexington in bid for attorney general Lexington Regional Health Center leaders graduate from NHA Leadership Institute Gothenburg battles to the end, falls short to Grand Island Central Catholic Friday VOLLEYBALL: Hi-Line faces H&H in C2-9 subdistrict quarterfinal Oct. 26 in Elwood Homecoming battle: Lexington pulls off 34-33 thriller over Beatrice Go Find It! 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There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Bringing pride back: Lexington boys tennis brings home Class B runner-up for first time in 23 years Lexington Minutemen tennis team claims Class B State Championship runner-up title. Jaxon Neff and David Diaz-Arriaga win No. 2 doubles title. Josh Allen makes his move in the latest NFL MVP power rankings Josh Allen’s bid for back-to-back NFL MVP awards is gaining momentum again. Emersyn Propp’s 13 kills leads Cozad to fifth in Southwest Conference tournament Cozad Haymaker volleyball defeated McCook 25-17, 25-19 Tuesday, taking fifth place at the Southwest Conference Tournament. VOLLEYBALL: Gothenburg knocks off Minden in 5 sets, faces Ogallala in SWC championship Tuesday The Gothenburg Swedes battled in a five-set thriller, winning 16-25, 25-14, 25-17, 24-26. 15-12 over Minden in the Southwest Conference semifi… Gothenburg battles to the end, falls short to Grand Island Central Catholic Friday GOTHENBURG — Gothenburg football battled to the very end, coming up short 35-28 in a thriller to Grand Island Central Catholic Crusaders. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Tom Shatel's Press Box | Charles McAfee Half Court Press | Huskers need boards, Jays need stops: College hoops is here Half Court Press | Huskers need boards, Jays need stops: College hoops is here Sixers Erase 29-Point Hole, BEAT Cavs 114-106! Maxey Drops 32 | Sixers vs. Cavaliers Postgame Show Sixers Erase 29-Point Hole, BEAT Cavs 114-106! 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