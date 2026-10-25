Top Story Spotlight Topical Gothenburg's Scout Bell defends Class C state cross country title Jessica Kennedy Oct 25, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 1 of 3 Gothenburg's Scout Bell chases after the cart uphill in the final leg of the Class C State Championship cross country race Friday at Kearney Country Club. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Gothenburg's Cassidy Reiman battles uphill in the final leg of the Class C State Championship cross country race at Kearney Country Club Friday. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Gothenburg's Brooklyn Reiman paces behind Raymond Central's Allyson Tvrdy in the Class C State Championship race Friday at Kearney Country Club. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jessica Kennedy KEARNEY — Gothenburg junior Scout Bell became a three-time state medalist and earned back-to-back Class C state cross country titles Friday at Kearney Country Club.kAmQxV> 567:?:E6=J DFA6C 92AAJ 2?5 ;FDE 8=25 E92E x 4@F=5 5676?5 :E W96C E:E=6X[Q q6== D2:5] QxEVD @3G:@FD=J 2 =@E >@C6 ?6CG6 HC24<:?8 8@:?8 :?E@ :E H:E9 2 E2C86E @? J@FC 324< 2?5 36:?8 C2?<65 }@] ` 2== J62C]k^AmkAmQxV> ;FDE 92AAJ]Qk^AmkAmq6==VD E:>6 @7 `hiac]b 62C?65 96C 2 D64@?5 8@=5 >652=] %96 E:>6 H2D 6:89E D64@?5D @77 96C D@A9@>@C6 E:E=6 7:?:D9[ H96C6 D96 C2? 2 `hi`e]c]k^Am kAmpD 2 7C6D9>2?[ q6== C2? :? E96 %@A d[ 7:?:D9:?8 7@FCE9 2E DE2E6 H:E9 2 E:>6 @7 a_i_b]h]k^Am People are also reading… Lexington teacher and local photographer donates $4,500 in camera equipment to Lexington Public Schools Bringing pride back: Lexington boys tennis brings home Class B runner-up for first time in 23 years Josh Allen makes his move in the latest NFL MVP power rankings Emersyn Propp’s 13 kills leads Cozad to fifth in Southwest Conference tournament VOLLEYBALL: Gothenburg knocks off Minden in 5 sets, faces Ogallala in SWC championship Tuesday Lexington City Council ratifies purchase of real estate from Tyson Foods Former Dawson County deputy attorney returns to Lexington in bid for attorney general Lexington Regional Health Center leaders graduate from NHA Leadership Institute Gothenburg battles to the end, falls short to Grand Island Central Catholic Friday VOLLEYBALL: Hi-Line faces H&H in C2-9 subdistrict quarterfinal Oct. 26 in Elwood Homecoming battle: Lexington pulls off 34-33 thriller over Beatrice Go Find It! Nebraska Omaha priest John Pietramale remains hospitalized after weekend accident Trump reinvokes antisemitic slur at Kansas rally VOLLEYBALL: Overton wraps up regular season with sweep of Bertrand kAm%96 $H656 DE2C 5:5 ?@E 5C@A 2 C246 2== D62D@?[ 7:?:D9:?8 H:E9 8@=5 :? 2== 6:89E >66ED]k^AmkAm$96 3C@<6 F?56C `h >:?FE6D EH:46 E9:D D62D@?[ H:E9 96C A6CD@?2= 36DE E:>6 @7 `gi`e]` 4@>:?8 2E E96 r=2DD r\d s:DEC:4E >66E ~4E] `c :? ~82==2=2]k^AmkAmQ$4@FE :D 2 EC6>6?5@FD 4@>A6E:E@C 2?5 2=H2JD 92D 366? D:?46 >:55=6 D49@@=[Q v@E96?3FC8 4@249 %@?J }66=D D2:5] Q$96VD 8C@H? 2 =@E :? 96C >2EFC:EJ[ :? E96 H@C< E92E D96 AFED :? 2?5 E96 D6C:@FD?6DD D96 E2<6D H:E9 96C CF??:?8]Qk^Am kAmq6== D2:5 E92E 96C 2?5 96C E62>VD @77D62D@? EC2:?:?8 C62==J 42>6 :?E@ A=2J E9:D J62C]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAmQ(6 DE2CE CF??:?8 :? yF?6] (6VG6 366? CF??:?8 7@C 2 G6CJ =@?8 E:>6 2?5 ;FDE E9@D6 =@?8 >:=6D C62==J 4@>6 @FE 5FC:?8 E96D6 C246D H96C6 H6 92G6 >@C6 6?5FC2?46[Q D96 D2:5]k^AmkAmp=E9@F89 q6== H@?[ D96 D2:5 D96 H2D 8=25 E92E E96 D62D@? :D @G6C]k^AmkAmQxV> AC6EEJ C6=:6G65 E92E :EVD @G6C] xEVD ;FDE <:?5 @7 2 DEC6DD7F= 6IA6C:6?46[Q D96 D2:5] QxV> ;FDE 92AAJ E92E x C2465 E@ >J 36DE 23:=:EJ 2?5 xV> D2E:D7:65 H:E9 9@H x 5:5]Qk^Am kAmq6==VD E:E=6 H:? 96=A65 E96 $H656D 7:?:D9 2D E96 DE2E6 CF??6CD\FA]k^AmkAmQxV> DFA6C 6I4:E65 E92E H6 8@E CF??6C\FA[Q q6== D2:5] Q(6 4@F=5 92G6 H@? 3642FD6 H6 @?=J =@DE 3J @?6 A@:?E[ 3FE x 766= =:<6 :EVD 36EE6C >@E:G2E:@? 7@C ?6IE J62C]k^Am kAmQxV> ;FDE DFA6C 92AAJ E92E H6 8@E CF??6C\FA] x >62?[ :EVD DE:== DFA6C 8@@5]Qk^AmkAmp=D@ 96=A:?8 v@E96?3FC8 4=2:> E96 CF??6C\FA EC@A9J H2D 7C6D9>2? r2DD:5J #6:>2?]k^Am kAmr2DD:5J #6:>2? >652=65 :? D:IE9 A=246 H:E9 2 E:>6 @7 `hida]e] $96 :>AC@G65 96C DE2E6 4@FCD6 E:>6 3J 23@FE ca D64@?5D 7C@> 96C `_E9 A=246 7:?:D9 $6AE] ag 2E E96 &}z w:89 $49@@= x?G:E6]k^AmkAmyF?:@C qC@@<=J? #6:>2? 7:?:D965 :? abC5 H:E9 2 E:>6 @7 a_ide]d[ 96C 36DE DE2E6 4@FCD6 CF?]k^Am kAmqC@@<=J? #6:>2? E@@< hcE9 96C D@A9@>@C6 J62C 2?5 bfE9 2D 2 7C6D9>2?]k^Am kAmyF?:@C y6??2 p?56CD@? 925 2 E:>6 @7 a`ib`]` 7@C bfE9 A=246 2?5 D@A9@>@C6 #F3J q6G6C:586 6?565 :? hbC5 H:E9 2 E:>6 @7 abicb]c]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Bringing pride back: Lexington boys tennis brings home Class B runner-up for first time in 23 years Lexington Minutemen tennis team claims Class B State Championship runner-up title. Jaxon Neff and David Diaz-Arriaga win No. 2 doubles title. Josh Allen makes his move in the latest NFL MVP power rankings Josh Allen’s bid for back-to-back NFL MVP awards is gaining momentum again. Emersyn Propp’s 13 kills leads Cozad to fifth in Southwest Conference tournament Cozad Haymaker volleyball defeated McCook 25-17, 25-19 Tuesday, taking fifth place at the Southwest Conference Tournament. VOLLEYBALL: Gothenburg knocks off Minden in 5 sets, faces Ogallala in SWC championship Tuesday The Gothenburg Swedes battled in a five-set thriller, winning 16-25, 25-14, 25-17, 24-26. 15-12 over Minden in the Southwest Conference semifi… Gothenburg battles to the end, falls short to Grand Island Central Catholic Friday GOTHENBURG — Gothenburg football battled to the very end, coming up short 35-28 in a thriller to Grand Island Central Catholic Crusaders. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Tom Shatel's Press Box | Charles McAfee Half Court Press | Huskers need boards, Jays need stops: College hoops is here Half Court Press | Huskers need boards, Jays need stops: College hoops is here Sixers Erase 29-Point Hole, BEAT Cavs 114-106! Maxey Drops 32 | Sixers vs. Cavaliers Postgame Show Sixers Erase 29-Point Hole, BEAT Cavs 114-106! Maxey Drops 32 | Sixers vs. Cavaliers Postgame Show Are the Brewers and Rays Really That Similar? (World Series Preview) Are the Brewers and Rays Really That Similar? (World Series Preview)