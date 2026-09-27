Top Story Spotlight A missed PAT upsets Gothenburg's undefeated streak; Swedes fall to Ord in OT Jessica Kennedy Sep 27, 2026 Sep 27, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jessica Kennedy Gothenburg's undefeated streak came to an end Friday against undefeated Ord, in a 14-13 overtime loss.kAm%96 $H656D >:DD65 2 =@?8 7:6=5 8@2= 2E E96 6?5 @7 C68F=2E:@?[ E@ =62G6 E96 82>6 E:65 2E f\f]k^AmkAmv@E96?3FC8 E@@< E96 7:CDE D9@E :? @G6CE:>6[ 8@:?8 7@C :E @? 7@FCE9 5@H? H:E9 E9C66 J2C5D E@ 8@] qC256? t9=6CD E@@< E96 D?2A[ 2?5 C2? :? E96 @G6CE:>6 E@F495@H?] s:==@? u=@J5 =:?65 FA 7@C E96 A@:?E\27E6C <:4<[ 3FE 42>6 FA D9@CE]k^AmkAm%96 $H656D =65 `b\f 367@C6 ~C5VD @G6CE:>6 5C:G6]k^Am kAmy@C52? (:==:2>D A:E4965 E96 32== E@ q62F (6==D] (6==D E@@< E96 32== E@ E96 C:89E[ 2?5 :? E@ E96 6?5K@?6] ~C5 >:DD65 E96 7:CDE A@:?E\27E6C <:4<[ 3FE 2 7=28 @? E96 $H656D 2H2C565 E96 r92?E:4=66CD 2 C65@] k^Am People are also reading… Dawson County residents express frustration at joint public hearing, seek solution to rising property taxes Natalie Ramirez sets new Lexington High School girls cross country record, takes third at UNK Invite Ethan Atchison throws 3 TDs in Cozad's homecoming shutout of Alliance Lexington native Nikki Sonthana leads UNK Cheer team as head captain Pink Fest raises funds for Dawson County cancer care Just: Feel-good story Vincent Genatone just one part of feel-good Nebraska day Good Samaritan introduces Urgent Orthopedic Care City of Lexington adopts fiscal year 2027 budget, signs annual forms Ex-wife of Lancaster County sheriff candidate raises questions about fitness for office Lexington battles hard, comes up short Friday against Platteview Independent Mark Cohen aims to hold both parties’ ‘feet to the fire’ Nebraska Powerball player misses $389M jackpot by 1 white ball Scout Bell wins back-to-back titles at UNK High School cross country invite Dawson County Democrats to hold Volunteer Fair Sept. 26 at Lexington library UNK ranks No. 7 on annual 'Best Colleges' list, highlighting value and overall excellence kAm~C5 >256 E96 D64@?5 A@:?E\27E6C[ 2?5 46=63C2E65 E96:C C2?<65 G:4E@CJ]k^AmkAm%96 >2;@C:EJ @7 C68F=2E:@? 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There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Natalie Ramirez sets new Lexington High School girls cross country record, takes third at UNK Invite KEARNEY — Minutemaid senior Natalie Ramirez set a new Lexington High School girls cross country record on Monday at the Class B UNK High Schoo… Ethan Atchison throws 3 TDs in Cozad's homecoming shutout of Alliance COZAD — A little rain didn't stop the Cozad Haymakers from completing a 20-0 shutout win on homecoming night over Alliance. Just: Feel-good story Vincent Genatone just one part of feel-good Nebraska day There was a lot of good Nebraska football feelings Saturday, like walk-on Vincent Genatone's two touchdowns. But it wasn't one person or group… Lexington battles hard, comes up short Friday against Platteview Lexington dropped their third straight football game, falling to Platteview 21-16 Friday in Platteview. 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