Top Story Spotlight Local football recap Jessica Kennedy Oct 25, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LEXINGTONkAm%96 {6I:?8E@? |:?FE6>6? 7@@E32== E62> HC2AA65 FA E96:C D62D@? uC:52J[ 72==:?8 E@ |:?56? ca\`c]k^AmkAm{6I:?8E@? 6?565 E96 J62C H:E9 2 a\f C64@C5]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m$%p%$k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm~=:G6C u6==6CD 925 `d 4@>A=6E:@?D @? b` 2EE6>AED 7@C `e` J2C5D 2?5 EH@ A2DD:?8 E@F495@H?D] u6==6CD E9C6H E9C66 :?E6C46AE:@?D]k^Am kAm%J=6C %9@C6== 925 E9C66 42CC:6D 7@C bd J2C5D 2?5 ?:?6 C646AE:@?D 7@C ``h J2C5D 2?5 EH@ E@F495@H?D]k^Am People are also reading… Lexington teacher and local photographer donates $4,500 in camera equipment to Lexington Public Schools Josh Allen makes his move in the latest NFL MVP power rankings Bringing pride back: Lexington boys tennis brings home Class B runner-up for first time in 23 years Emersyn Propp’s 13 kills leads Cozad to fifth in Southwest Conference tournament VOLLEYBALL: Gothenburg knocks off Minden in 5 sets, faces Ogallala in SWC championship Tuesday Gothenburg battles to the end, falls short to Grand Island Central Catholic Friday Former Dawson County deputy attorney returns to Lexington in bid for attorney general Lexington City Council ratifies purchase of real estate from Tyson Foods VOLLEYBALL: Hi-Line faces H&H in C2-9 subdistrict quarterfinal Oct. 26 in Elwood Go Find It! Nebraska Omaha priest John Pietramale remains hospitalized after weekend accident Trump reinvokes antisemitic slur at Kansas rally VOLLEYBALL: Overton wraps up regular season with sweep of Bertrand NSAA releases football playoff brackets FOOTBALL: Gothenburg receives No. 7 seed, faces No. 10 Scotus Central Catholic in C-2 playoffs kAm$632DE:2? }2G2 925 `c 42CC:6D 7@C bd J2C5D] t55J $2?496K 925 7:G6 42CC:6D 7@C `a J2C5D] %6CC6?46 q=:G6? 925 7:G6 C646AE:@?D 7@C cc J2C5D]k^Amk9bmr~+psk^9bmkAm%96 r@K25 w2J>2<6C 7@@E32== E62> 6?565 E96:C C68F=2C D62D@? 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Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Josh Allen makes his move in the latest NFL MVP power rankings Josh Allen’s bid for back-to-back NFL MVP awards is gaining momentum again. Bringing pride back: Lexington boys tennis brings home Class B runner-up for first time in 23 years Lexington Minutemen tennis team claims Class B State Championship runner-up title. Jaxon Neff and David Diaz-Arriaga win No. 2 doubles title. Emersyn Propp’s 13 kills leads Cozad to fifth in Southwest Conference tournament Cozad Haymaker volleyball defeated McCook 25-17, 25-19 Tuesday, taking fifth place at the Southwest Conference Tournament. VOLLEYBALL: Gothenburg knocks off Minden in 5 sets, faces Ogallala in SWC championship Tuesday The Gothenburg Swedes battled in a five-set thriller, winning 16-25, 25-14, 25-17, 24-26. 15-12 over Minden in the Southwest Conference semifi… Gothenburg battles to the end, falls short to Grand Island Central Catholic Friday GOTHENBURG — Gothenburg football battled to the very end, coming up short 35-28 in a thriller to Grand Island Central Catholic Crusaders. 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