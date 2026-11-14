Top Story SUNNY SIDE UP Susan Bennett: A season of gratitude Susan Bennett Nov 14, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save We are now in that time of year known as the holiday season.kAmp?5 H:E9 E96 A2DD:?8 @7 w2==@H66?[ H6 ?@H 368:? E@ D66 2?5 962C A6@A=6 E2=<:?8 23@FE 8C2E:EF56 2?5 E92?<7F=?6DD]k^Am Susan Bennett kAm(6 2C6 2== 4@F?E:?8 @FC 3=6DD:?8D 2?5 6IAC6DD:?8 @FC 8C2E:EF56 7@C H92E H6 92G6 :? =:76i @FC 72>:=:6D[ 7C:6?5D[ 962=E9[ D96=E6C[ 7@@5 — H6 2C6 E92?<7F= 2?5 H6 2C6 >@C6 86?6C@FD 2E E9:D E:>6 @7 J62C[ E9:?<:?8 @7 @E96CD =6DD 7@CEF?2E6 E92? FD]k^AmkAm(6 8:G6 E@ E96 7@@5 A2?ECJ[ G2C:@FD AC@;64ED E2<:?8 A=246 2C@F?5 E@H?[ @FC 49FC496D — H6 2C6 =F4<J E@ =:G6 :? 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