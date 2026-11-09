Top Story Topical Spotlight Cozad to host annual Mingle on the Meridian event Ashley Mohler Nov 9, 2026 13 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Cozad Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Mingle on the Meridian event Saturday, Nov. 14, with shopping beginning at 9 a.m.kAmvF6DED 42? DA6?5 E96 52J 6IA=@C:?8 5@H?E@H? r@K25[ D9@AA:?8 2?5 6?;@J:?8 =F?49 2E =@42= C6DE2FC2?ED]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio kAmr92>36C s:C64E@C %:772?J v2:=6J D2:5 E96 EC25:E:@? C6>2:?D DEC@?8 3642FD6 “:E’D 62DJ E@ H2=< 5@H?E@H? 2?5 8@ D9@AA:?8 2?5 8C23 =F?49] !6@A=6 42? 86E 2== E96:C 9@=:52J D9@AA:?8 5@?6 :? @?6 A=246]”k^AmkAm!2CE:4:A2E:?8 C6E2:=6CD H:== @776C E96:C @H? D2=6D 2?5 AC:K6 8:G62H2JD E9C@F89@FE E96 52J] v2:=6J 6?4@FC286D 2EE6?566D E@ G:D:E 6249 DE@C6]k^Am kAm!2CE:4:A2E:?8 3FD:?6DD6D 2C6 aaa w2C5H2C6[ uC@?E:6C uC2F[ y|’D v:7ED 2?5 $6CG:46 sCF8[ |6C:5:2? %2A w@FD6[ !C2:C:6 !2A6C:6[ !C2:C:6 !@:?E yF?4E:@?[ #FDE:4 U2>Aj #65 2?5 $EF5:@ e q:DEC@]k^Am 0 Comments Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Ashley Mohler Reporter Author email Follow Ashley Mohler Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Lopez, Marin Diaz oust Lexington Mayor John Fagot from office Lizbeth Lopez and Handy Marin Diaz were elected to Lexington City Council, defeating two incumbents during the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Mary Ann J. Rickertsen Mary Ann J. Rickertsen, 89, of St. Paul, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 23, 2026, at Brookefield Park in St. Paul. Colorado man arrested in Dawson Co. Saturday after multi-county pursuit A Colorado man was arrested in Dawson County Saturday after a multi-county pursuit on Interstate 80, the Nebraska State Patrol said in a press… Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Tesla Adds Cybertruck Shift Before Major Factory Change Shayla Rautenberg's kill seals Milford's 2nd state title in a row Shayla Rautenberg's kill seals Milford's 2nd state title in a row Highlights: Syracuse wins thriller over Cozad, advances to C-1 semifinals Highlights: Syracuse wins thriller over Cozad, advances to C-1 semifinals How Nebraska’s sex-based restrictions on sports participation work How Nebraska’s sex-based restrictions on sports participation work