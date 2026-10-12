Top Story Spotlight Topical Colorado man arrested in Dawson Co. Saturday after multi-county pursuit Andrew Bottrell Oct 12, 2026 Oct 12, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Colorado man was arrested in Dawson County Saturday after a multi-county pursuit on Interstate 80, the Nebraska State Patrol said in a press release.kAmp44@C5:?8 E@ E96 C6=62D6[ E96 :?4:56?E 3682? 2E 23@FE h 2]>] $2EFC52J[ H96? 2 EC@@A6C D2H 2 %@J@E2 r2>CJ DA665:?8 @? H6DE3@F?5 x\g_ ?62C z62C?6J] %96 EC@@A6C 2EE6>AE65 2 EC277:4 DE@A[ 3FE E96 5C:G6C C67FD65 E@ J:6=5[ 2?5 2 AFCDF:E 6?DF65]k^AmkAm%96 7=66:?8 5C:G6C 2446=6C2E65 E@ >@C6 E92? `__ >A9] p?@E96C EC@@A6C DF446DD7F==J 56A=@J65 DA@E DE:4<D E@ D=@H E96 G69:4=6 ?62C >:=6 >2C<6C acg 2?5 s2HD@? r@F?EJ 56AFE:6D 2=D@ DF446DD7F==J 56A=@J65 DE@A DE:4<D ?62C >:=6 >2C<6C aca]k^Am kAm%96 EC@@A6C H2D E96? 23=6 E@ A6C7@C> 2 E24E:42= G69:4=6 :?E6CG6?E:@? E@ 3C:?8 E96 AFCDF:E E@ 2? 6?5] %C@@A6CD 7@F?5 2 D>2== 2>@F?E @7 DFDA64E65 4@42:?6 :? E96 G69:4=6[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 C6=62D6]k^Am People are also reading… Gothenburg has another historic night, defeats Wood River 76-0 Cozad man wins $50,000 playing Powerball A quiet legacy, a lasting impact: Local donor leaves $2M gift to Lexington Community Foundation VOLLEYBALL: Mroczek leads Gothenburg in sweep of Lexington on senior night Horizon Ag pumpkin fundraiser benefits Chemo Comfort Totes Surging power demand pushes OPPD to plan for a bigger, more complex grid Emersyn Propp reaches 1,000th kill in Cozad's sweep of South Loup Lexington's Pepplitsch, Worthing earn trip to Class B state golf Lexington's Natalie Ramirez earns third at Central Conference cross country invite J’s Pumpkin Patch reopens in support of local families; pays homage to late cofounder Ex-treasurer and husband charged for allegedly stealing over $32K from school, nonprofit What does it take to beat Nebraska volleyball? Wisconsin’s coach has an answer Minutemen junior high runners win back-to-back cross country state titles Dabo Swinney, Clemson limp toward obvious ending. Lane Kiffin almost predicted it Lex council candidate Diaz gets $6,000 donation from Omaha PAC kAmr2?56=2C:@ v2C4:2[ b_[ @7 s6?G6C[ H2D 2CC6DE65 @? DFDA:4:@? @7 7=:89E E@ 2G@:5 2CC6DE[ H:==7F= C64<=6DD 5C:G:?8[ A@DD6DD:@? @7 2 4@?EC@==65 DF3DE2?46[ C67FD2= E@ DF3>:E E@ 2? 2=4@9@= E6DE[ 2?5 2? 24E:G6 H2CC2?E 7C@> r@=@C25@] w6 H2D =@5865 :? E96 qF772=@ r@F?EJ y2:=]k^Am 0 Comments Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Andrew Bottrell Author email Follow Andrew Bottrell Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Rodriguez-Linares sentenced to 30-45 years in prison in shooting conviction A Lexington man was sentenced to 30-45 years in prison Monday in Dawson County District Court. Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Aaron Sanderford breaks down the second debate between Brinker Harding and Denise Powell Nebraska Debate: 2nd Congressional District - Brinker Harding (R) vs. Denise Powell (D) Nebraska Debate: 2nd Congressional District - Brinker Harding (R) vs. Denise Powell (D) US Inflation Climbs To Four-Month High As Gas Prices Surge. US Inflation Climbs To Four-Month High As Gas Prices Surge. US-Iran war: US consumer confidence slides amid rising costs US-Iran war: US consumer confidence slides amid rising costs