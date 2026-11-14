Top Story SPIRITUAL BLESSINGS Robert Litzenberger: God's plan is best Jessica Kennedy Nov 14, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save One memory I will never forget is making the seventh-grade basketball team as a student manager.kAm*@F D66[ x E9@F89E x H@F=5 ECJ @FE 7@C E96 32D<6E32== E62>[ D@ x H6?E E@ E96 D49@@= ECJ@FED] p7E6C E96 ECJ@FED[ E96 4@249 A@DE65 E96 =:DE @7 H9@ >256 E96 E62>]k^AmkAm|J ?2>6 H2D ?@E @? 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