Top Story SUNNY SIDE UP Susan Bennett: Life lessons Susan Bennett Sep 26, 2026 Sep 26, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save With maturity, what would you say are some of the life lessons you have learned? Hopefully there are many by the time you've reached my age.kAmqFE E92E 5@6D?VE >62? E96C6 2C6?VE DE:== E9:?8D =67E E@ 6IA6C:6?46 2?5 =62C? 7C@>] w6C6 2C6 ;FDE 2 76H @7 >:?6 @77 E96 E@A @7 >J 9625]k^Am Susan Bennett kAmx 92G6 9@?65 >J =:DE6?:?8 D<:==D] x 2> 4@?DE2?E=J C6>:?565 E92E[ ?@ >2EE6C E96 286[ A6@A=6 =:<6 J@F E@ =@@< E96> :? E96 6J6D H96? J@F 2C6 E2=<:?8 E@ E96>]k^AmkAm(96? J@F =@@< D@>6@?6 :? 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Now 88, Kearney man is passing down his legacy Childhood dream comes true; Drink Eazy set to open storefront Ethan Atchison throws 3 TDs in Cozad's homecoming shutout of Alliance Pink Fest raises funds for Dawson County cancer care Just: Feel-good story Vincent Genatone just one part of feel-good Nebraska day City of Lexington adopts fiscal year 2027 budget, signs annual forms Lexington wins home tennis dual 4-1 over Adams Central Tuesday Dawson County Democrats to hold Volunteer Fair Sept. 26 at Lexington library Ethan Atchison throws 4 touchdowns, runs for 1 in Cozad’s shutout of Broken Bow Matt Rhule didn’t like Nebraska’s halftime habit. So he changed it Communication main topic at first Orange and Black meeting, school district plans new platform Inaugural Garlic Festival in Eustis benefits local library Lutheran Family Services awarded $2.4M Rural Health Transformation Grant to expand behavioral health services in North Platte Video: Matt Rhule's full press conference after Nebraska's win over Michigan State kAm(96E96C J@F C62=:K6 :E @C ?@E[ H6 2== 92G6 2 A9JD:42= C6DA@?D6 E@ 962C:?8 D@>6@?6 DA62< @FC ?2>6] p?5 E96 C6DA@?D6 492?86D 56A6?5:?8 @? :7 E96 A6CD@? 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