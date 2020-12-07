YMCA plans free Holiday Hayrack rides

LEXINGTON – The Orthman Community YMCA has a special gift for the community.

On Friday, Dec. 18, the Y will offer FREE holiday hayrack rides pulled by YMCA instructor Bobbie Jo Messersmith’s team of horses.

“Despite all of the challenges this year has brought, we have so much to be thankful for in our community, and this is our way to give back,” YMCA CEO Riley Gruntorad said.

Free rides will be offered from 7-9 p.m. Participants will also be able to enjoy apple cider, hot cocoa and candy canes on the ride. Kids crafts will also be provided. The event will start and end at the YMCA.

Masks and social distancing by family will be required at the event.

For more information about the YMCA or the event, please stop by the YMCA at 1207 N. Grant or call (308) 324-1970.

The YMCA is dedicated to strengthening the community through programs focused on youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. For more information about the Y, visit www.orthmanymca.org.