LINCOLN — U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development State Director Kate Bolz today announced that USDA is expanding access to health care for more than 5 million people, including thousands of Nebraskans.

In Nebraska, USDA Rural Development is awarding over $8 million dollars in Emergency Rural Health Care Grants to improve health care facilities in rural towns across the state. These grants will help 17 rural health care organizations expand critical services. This announcement is a part of a national initiative assisting over 172 health care providers nationwide.

“USDA Rural Development is proud to improve access to health care for rural Nebraskans,” Bolz said. “USDA’s Emergency Rural Health Care Grants are helping strengthen rural America’s health care infrastructure to build for the future.”

For example, Pender Community Hospital used funds to increase telehealth capabilities and connect with clinics in Bancroft, Beemer, Emerson and Pender.

Hospitals awarded include Lexington Regional Health Center, Harlan County Health Systems, Jefferson Community Health Center Inc., the Village of Wauneta, Warren Memorial Hospital, Brown County Hospital, the City of Scribner, Antelope Memorial Hospital, Brodstone Memorial Hospital, Howard County Medical Center, Johnson County Hospital, Morrill County Community Hospital, Niobrara Valley Hospital Corporation, Osmond General Hospital, Phelps Memorial Health Center, and Valley County Health System.

