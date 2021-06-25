Unexpected expenses force fundraising for Williamsburg Church

When worries over the spread of COVID 19 caused services to be conducted on-line, Williamsburg church members never doubted a return to normal. However, the challenges have gone beyond COVID.

“Our ministry continued even when we had to move from in-person to ZOOM,” Pastor Venedith Vargas said. “We were observant to the needs of those in our area by providing such things as food and clothing and giving coats to children for winter.”

With the help of a Methodist Foundation grant and Methodist Healthy Congregations support, projects and activities continued. Pastor Venedith adapted a Bible study to on-line and conducted a children’s day camp with outside activities. “We did not stop our mission,” Pastor Venedith said, “but now we have to struggle with what is happening to our building.”

According to church treasurer, Becky Crandall, the furnace stopped running and had to be replaced, and the tank that was previously provided by the propane supplier had to be purchased. One Sunday, the congregation was surprised to see the windows in two of the church doors shattered.