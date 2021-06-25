Unexpected expenses force fundraising for Williamsburg Church

When worries over the spread of COVID 19 caused services to be conducted on-line, Williamsburg church members never doubted a return to normal. However, the challenges have gone beyond COVID.
“Our ministry continued even when we had to move from in-person to ZOOM,” Pastor Venedith Vargas said. “We were observant to the needs of those in our area by providing such things as food and clothing and giving coats to children for winter.”
With the help of a Methodist Foundation grant and Methodist Healthy Congregations support, projects and activities continued. Pastor Venedith adapted a Bible study to on-line and conducted a children’s day camp with outside activities. “We did not stop our mission,” Pastor Venedith said, “but now we have to struggle with what is happening to our building.”
According to church treasurer, Becky Crandall, the furnace stopped running and had to be replaced, and the tank that was previously provided by the propane supplier had to be purchased. One Sunday, the congregation was surprised to see the windows in two of the church doors shattered.
The church has relied on an annual Lord’s Acre Auction in November to provide the means for meeting church expenses, but because of COVID, the auction had to be canceled. “Several church members donated to the Lord’s Acre even though we didn’t have the auction,” Crandall said. “We were hoping with the donations and weekly offering money we could get by until the next auction in November, but we can’t quite make it.”
Thus, the congregation is undertaking fundraising projects beginning with a “Tag Sale” Friday and Saturday, June 25-26. The Blythe family is providing a building at 10572 Road 747 south of Overton. “I’ve spent years looking for a church that is based on love,” Chrystal Blythe said. “Now that I’ve found it, I’m going to do everything possible to keep it going.”
She and other congregation members are urging everyone interested in supporting the church to bring items to sell and come to buy. The building will be open Thursday afternoon to drop off items to sell. The sale will run 5- 9 p.m. on Friday and 9 -5 p.m. on Saturday.
Some items already donated include a Pride Jazzy Select 6 motorized wheel chair that was only used one month; a girl’s pink bb gun; antique dishes, oak shelves, car seat, high chair, toys, dressers, and tires.