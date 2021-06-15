Two local Lexington High School musicians participate in 26th Annual Masonic All-State Marching Band

“We demanded a lot of the students during the past week,” Weber said. “They responded professionally and worked very hard. That was evident by the high-quality shows they performed Friday and Saturday. There’s no doubt these young musicians are among the best in the state.”

Coupled with hard work, the members also enjoyed evening activities consisting of a night of free time and music, and bowling at the Big Apple Fun Center. Many are looking forward to the opportunity to use the instruction provided by the band directors when they return to their respective high school bands.

“The band members worked hard during the week preparing for the Shrine Bowl performances,” said Jim Carlton, Grand Master of Nebraska Masons. “They also had a lot of fun meeting new people and enjoyed the activities, but they also understand the main reason for the long hours and hard work. Patients at the Shriners Hospitals for Children will benefit the most from the band’s efforts this past week. We sincerely appreciate their contribution to raise awareness and funds to enable the Shriners to help even more children.”