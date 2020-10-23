There are over 800 active COVID-19 cases in the Two Rivers district

“Over 87 percent of all COVID cases in Buffalo County were recorded after July 1. Kearney urban area accounts for over 95 percent of all cases reported in Buffalo County since July 1, thus it is the primary driver behind the recent increase in cases in the county,” according to a Two Rivers report about the Kearney area from, dated Oct. 16.

The disease incidence seems to be shifting from mostly young people under 30 to 60-79 year olds in Buffalo County, according to the report.

There are 122 active cases in Dawson County and 168 have been reported in the past four weeks, the total now stands at 1,218.

“Almost 97 percent of all positive cases resided in Dawson, Buffalo and Phelps counties, and the outbreak in the district has been largely confined to the cities of Kearney and Lexington from Buffalo and Dawson counties respectively,” according to a Two Rivers report, “In the first hundred days, the progression of COVID-19 in TRPHD followed three distinct trajectories – following a spike in May, Dawson County reported declining positivity rates in June.”

Gosper County has 11 active cases, and in the last four weeks 20 cases have been reported. The total now stands at 55, the only county with fewer total cases is Harlan.