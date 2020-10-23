There are over 800 active COVID-19 cases in the Two Rivers district

DAWSON COUNTY — Throughout the seven counties of the Two Rivers Public Health Department, there are currently over 800 active COVID-19 cases.
Cases confirmed on Monday, Oct. 19
- Buffalo County – 9
- Phelps County – 7
- Dawson County – 5
- Franklin County – 3
- Harlan County – 2
- Kearney County – 1
Cases confirmed on Tuesday, Oct. 20
- Buffalo County – 21
- Phelps County – 14
- Dawson County – 6
- Franklin County – 5
- Kearney County – 3
- Harlan County – 1
Cases confirmed on Wednesday, Oct. 21
- Buffalo County – 57
- Dawson County – 7
- Kearney County – 6
- Phelps County – 3
Cases confirmed on Thursday, Oct. 22
- Buffalo County – 53
- Dawson County – 17
- Phelps County – 9
- Franklin County – 6
- Gosper County – 1
- Harlan County – 1
When all the currently active cases in the Two Rivers district are tallied, there are currently over 800, with the majority in Buffalo, Phelps and Dawson Counties.
Buffalo County has the most active cases, 441, and there have been over 663 discovered in the last four weeks. The county has totaled 1,689 cases.
“Over 87 percent of all COVID cases in Buffalo County were recorded after July 1. Kearney urban area accounts for over 95 percent of all cases reported in Buffalo County since July 1, thus it is the primary driver behind the recent increase in cases in the county,” according to a Two Rivers report about the Kearney area from, dated Oct. 16.
The disease incidence seems to be shifting from mostly young people under 30 to 60-79 year olds in Buffalo County, according to the report.
There are 122 active cases in Dawson County and 168 have been reported in the past four weeks, the total now stands at 1,218.
“Almost 97 percent of all positive cases resided in Dawson, Buffalo and Phelps counties, and the outbreak in the district has been largely confined to the cities of Kearney and Lexington from Buffalo and Dawson counties respectively,” according to a Two Rivers report, “In the first hundred days, the progression of COVID-19 in TRPHD followed three distinct trajectories – following a spike in May, Dawson County reported declining positivity rates in June.”
Gosper County has 11 active cases, and in the last four weeks 20 cases have been reported. The total now stands at 55, the only county with fewer total cases is Harlan.
Phelps County recently has overtaken Kearney County for total cases, with Phelps now reporting a total of 270 and Kearney, 240.
“Holdrege city and Holdrege urban area have seen a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks. The disease incidence seems to be shifting from mostly older people to 18-39 year olds,” according to a Two Rivers report from Oct. 16.
“Although some part of the sharp increase in absolute number of cases in Holdrege and Phelps over the past week may be explained by delayed data resolution, the increase over the last two weeks represents a dramatic shift in course of disease progression in Holdrege,” the report continued.
The Two Rivers district now reports 3,603 total cases and 2,353 are no longer symptomatic and 31 deaths.
Nebraska reports 61,285 total cases, 40,494 recoveries and 587 deaths.
