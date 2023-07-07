LEXINGTON — Two Lexington suspects have been charged in relation to a fireworks assault that caused burns to a passenger and damaged a vehicle.

Adrian Navarrete, 19, has been charged with two counts of second degree assault, a Class 2A felony, criminal mischief – over $5,000, a Class 4 felony and unlawful throwing of fireworks, a Class 3 misdemeanor.

Anthony Jaylen Chavez, 18, has been charged with being an accessory to a Class 2 or 2A felony, a Class 3A felony.

Both appeared for arraignment in Dawson County Court before Judge Jeffrey Wightman on July 5.

Navarrete’s bail was set at 10 percent of $50,000 and Chavez’s was 10 percent of $10,000. Both posted bail on July 5.

A preliminary hearing for Navarrete and Chavez has been set for July 25 at 11 a.m.

Per court documents, an officer with the Lexington Police Department was dispatched to the area of Spruce and Adams Streets in reference to a firework being thrown at a vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle told the officer there were five people in the vehicle, a passenger told the officer they had been followed south on the Adams St. overpass by a red Chevrolet pickup.

The pickup passed the vehicle and the front passenger, who police identified as Navarrete, threw an artillery shell type firework into the vehicle.

The driver, identified as Chavez, then drove away from the scene.

The artillery shell exploded inside of the vehicle, causing burns to the driver and front passenger. It also caused an extensive amount of damage to the vehicle, disabling the shifter and making the vehicle inoperable.

Navarrete and Chavez were located later and booked into the Dawson County Jail.