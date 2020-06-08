Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...SEVERAL HOURS OF SUSTAINED NORTH WINDS 35 TO 45 MPH WITH DAMAGING GUSTS AS HIGH AS 55 TO 65 MPH POSSIBLE. * WHERE...IN KANSAS, PHILLIPS AND ROOKS COUNTIES. IN NEBRASKA, VALLEY, SHERMAN, DAWSON, BUFFALO, GOSPER, PHELPS, FURNAS AND HARLAN COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM 7AM THIS MORNING THROUGH 1 AM WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...DAMAGING WINDS COULD BLOW DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES. POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES ON WEST-EAST ORIENTED ROADS. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...ISOLATED 70 MPH GUSTS ARE POSSIBLE DURING THE WORST OF THE WINDS LATE THIS AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE SHOULD AVOID BEING OUTSIDE IN FORESTED AREAS AND AROUND TREES AND BRANCHES. IF POSSIBLE, REMAIN IN THE LOWER LEVELS OF YOUR HOME DURING THE WINDSTORM, AND AVOID WINDOWS. USE CAUTION IF YOU MUST DRIVE. &&