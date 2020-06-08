CENTRAL NEBRASKA — Areas of central and northern Nebraska are under the threat for severe weather this evening, with conditions switching to windy, rainy and far colder than average on Tuesday, June 9.
According to National Weather Service Hastings meteorologist Kate Shawkey, the cold front which is expected to trigger severe storms this evening has, “hit the brakes.”
This has caused the higher chances for severe weather, including hail, damaging winds, heavy rainfall and isolated tornadoes, to move further north into north central Nebraska.
Only a portion of north western Dawson County lies under a slight risk for severe weather, according to an outlook from the Storm Prediction Center.
Shawkey said storms could clip the county during the evening, but most are expected to move to the north during the evening and overnight periods.
The main show for NWS Hastings warning area comes on Tuesday in an, “all day event,” Shawkey said. Chances for rain will continue throughout the day and winds will increase once again, with some gusts over 50 mph.
The temperature will also be below average, making the day feel more akin to late April, Shawkey said.
Rainfall totals will be variable, but the western side of Hasting’s warning area, could see up to one inch.
