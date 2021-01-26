Significant winter storm impacts the area with 6-12 inches of snow

LEXINGTON — A significant winter storm system impacted the area throughout the day on Monday, Jan. 25. Schools were closed across the state and the poor road conditions led to multiple crashes.

The forecast prompted a Winter Storm Warning to be issues for the entire NWS Hastings warning area. It stated snowfall amounts could be between 6-12 inches across the area, with the heaviest amounts falling to the south and east.

The severity of the winter storm prompted multiple school districts to close on Monday, including Lexington Public Schools, Elwood Public School, Cozad Community Schools, Gothenburg Public Schools and Overton Public School.

By 10 a.m. on Monday, NWS Hastings was already reporting five inches in Holdrege and four inches in Kearney.

Snow continued to fall throughout the day and wintry road conditions played havoc with drivers throughout the state.

Around 5 p.m. I-80 was closed between Cozad and Lexington due to emergency crews responding to a crash.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, by 9 p.m. on Monday, troopers had performed 313 motorists assists and responded to 28 crashes.

By 8 p.m., with snow still falling, six inches was reported at Elwood and Lexington.