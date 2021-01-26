Significant winter storm impacts the area with 6-12 inches of snow

LEXINGTON — A significant winter storm system impacted the area throughout the day on Monday, Jan. 25. Schools were closed across the state and the poor road conditions led to multiple crashes.
The forecast prompted a Winter Storm Warning to be issues for the entire NWS Hastings warning area. It stated snowfall amounts could be between 6-12 inches across the area, with the heaviest amounts falling to the south and east.
The severity of the winter storm prompted multiple school districts to close on Monday, including Lexington Public Schools, Elwood Public School, Cozad Community Schools, Gothenburg Public Schools and Overton Public School.
By 10 a.m. on Monday, NWS Hastings was already reporting five inches in Holdrege and four inches in Kearney.
Snow continued to fall throughout the day and wintry road conditions played havoc with drivers throughout the state.
Around 5 p.m. I-80 was closed between Cozad and Lexington due to emergency crews responding to a crash.
According to the Nebraska State Patrol, by 9 p.m. on Monday, troopers had performed 313 motorists assists and responded to 28 crashes.
By 8 p.m., with snow still falling, six inches was reported at Elwood and Lexington.
As people woke up on Tuesday, winds out of the northwest had blown snow into drifts, areas out east were reporting up to 10 inches of snow.
Dawson and Gosper counties appeared to have received around six inches of snow, according to snowfall reports to NWS Hastings, there were heavier localized amounts.
“At Grand Island and Hastings in particular, the calendar day totals of 10.2 inches and 8.8 inches marked the largest daily amounts in nearly five years; since the Groundhog Day 2016 event,” according to the NWS Hastings.
Snow flurries continued throughout the day on Tuesday.