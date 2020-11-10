Semi backs into 10,000 gallon gas tank, Nebraskaland evacuated

LEXINGTON — A semi backed into a 10,000 gallon fuel tank at Nebraskaland Truck and Travel Center, which forced the evacuation of the area during the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 10.

Around 6 p.m. the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to Nebraskaland due to the report of a semi hitting a gas tank.

On scene a semi with a grain trailer had backed up into one of the gas tanks, which held around 10,000 gallons, and the fuel was leaking out of the tank.

Dawson County Emergency Manager Brian Woldt arrived on scene and conferred with Chief Dahlas Holbein about the situation.

The decision was made to evacuate the area of all non-essential personnel. All semis parked in the area were made to move and Kirks Nebraskaland Restaurant and the Super 8 hotel were also notified of the situation.

At the time of the evacuation, power was going to be shut off in the area to facilitate clean-up and repairs.

The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office was assisting on scene.