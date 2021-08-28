Robert Henri Museum receives “historically significant” Carl Waldeck portrait donation

The portrait fits into the museum’s larger strategic vision of being the national center for Henri, Osborne said, while the museum has many paintings and sketches, this is one of the first major portraits Henri painted.

“It is very important, (very) historically significant,” said Osborne.

There were 17 members of the Waldeck family who traveled from across the country to be at the unveiling on Saturday. Mayor Marcus Kloepping declared Aug. 21 Carl Waldeck Day in Cozad and Senator Matt Williams also gave a presentation.

Painted in 1896, the portrait is of Carl Waldeck, who was born near St. Louis in 1866 and showed potential as an artist from an early age. In 1893 he traveled to Paris, one of the cultural capitals of the world, and studied at both the the Académie Julian and Colarossi.

While there he received several awards for his work, and in 1896, at the time that the painting was created, his work was being hung in the Paris Salon, Paris' premier art exhibition.

Waldeck and Henri, by now an established American artist, were both good friends; as evidenced by the note Henri added to the bottom left of the painting, “a l’ami Waldeck, or My friend, Waldeck.