Robert Henri Museum receives “historically significant” Carl Waldeck portrait donation

COZAD — The Robert Henri Museum received a “historically significant” portrait from the family of the man in the painting, it is the second largest painting the museum either owns or is on loan.
The painting unveiled on Saturday, Aug. 21 was a portrait of Carl Gustave Waldeck (1866-1930) and is historically significant in the career of native and world famous painter, Robert Henri, said Executive Director Peter Osborne.
The painting has been in the possession of the St. Louis Art Museum since the 1970s, when they recently decided to deaccession it. When deaccessioned, an item is officially removed from a museum or gallery, usually to sell it.
When this became known to Katherine Waldeck Johnson and Charlotte Waldeck Moro, relatives of Carl Waldeck, they decided to purchase the painting.
Osborne said he was first contacted in March 2021 about the painting, with the first questions being about the painting itself. Later discussions turned to loaning the portrait to the museum but the family ultimately decided to donate it in memory of Carl Robert "Bob" Waldeck.
The transfer was facilitated by Katie Lynn Waldeck Saeger.
Osborne said the family knew the painting would be on constant display, as the museum’s focus is solely on Henri.
The portrait fits into the museum’s larger strategic vision of being the national center for Henri, Osborne said, while the museum has many paintings and sketches, this is one of the first major portraits Henri painted.
“It is very important, (very) historically significant,” said Osborne.
There were 17 members of the Waldeck family who traveled from across the country to be at the unveiling on Saturday. Mayor Marcus Kloepping declared Aug. 21 Carl Waldeck Day in Cozad and Senator Matt Williams also gave a presentation.
Painted in 1896, the portrait is of Carl Waldeck, who was born near St. Louis in 1866 and showed potential as an artist from an early age. In 1893 he traveled to Paris, one of the cultural capitals of the world, and studied at both the the Académie Julian and Colarossi.
While there he received several awards for his work, and in 1896, at the time that the painting was created, his work was being hung in the Paris Salon, Paris' premier art exhibition.
Waldeck and Henri, by now an established American artist, were both good friends; as evidenced by the note Henri added to the bottom left of the painting, “a l’ami Waldeck, or My friend, Waldeck.
After traveling through Europe, Waldeck returned to St. Louis, established a studio and became a well-known portrait painter himself. Waldeck received many honors in his lifetime including being named an officer of the French Academy. He remained in St. Louis until he died in 1930, just one year after Henri died.
Henri (Robert Henry Cozad) was born in Cincinnati, Ohio and came with his family to Nebraska in the 1870s homesteading era. His family’s name was given to the town after his father purchased 40,000 acres of land from the Union Pacific Railroad and laid out the future town.
Infamously, Henri’s father John Cozad got into a dispute with a local rancher, whom he shot and killed. The family moved back east and changed their names.
He attended art school in Philadelphia and then went to France. He returned and became an important influence on the American art scene in New York City.
Henri taught in several art schools, including his own, and traveled the world painting. He painted in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, California, Maine, and New Mexico. While visiting Spain, France, Holland, and Ireland, he created an amazing body of work, samples of which are displayed here. Henri lived in New York City and died of cancer on July 12, 1929.
The museum is located at 218 East 8th Street in Cozad and is open from May 1 to October 31 on Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information call 308-784-4154 or visit the museum’s web page at www.roberthenrimuseum.org or its Facebook page.