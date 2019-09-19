The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has been notified a student tested positive for mumps and a second student is probable for the disease. Both students live off campus and all precautions to isolate the patients have been taken in order to minimize any potential for further spread of the illness. In addition, the campus community is encouraged to practice preventative measures including:
- Good hand hygiene
- Covering coughs and sneezes
- Limiting physical contact, such as handshakes or hugs
- Avoiding close contact with people who are sick
- Staying at home if you are sick
Note that the MMR (Measles, Mumps and Rubella) vaccine series is a requirement for all admitted UNL students. This vaccine prevents most, but not all, cases of mumps. Similarly, if you have already had mumps, you are usually immune.
Symptoms of mumps often include tender swollen glands below the ear or along the jawline on one or both sides of the face and neck, headache, fever and cold-like symptoms. More information from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department is available online.
The University Health Center located at 550 N. 19th Street is prepared to assist with questions or concerns. Students experiencing mumps symptoms should call (402) 472-5000. For general questions about immunization for mumps contact the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department program line at (402) 441-8053.
