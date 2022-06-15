Record high temperatures experienced Monday, Lexington records same temperature as Phoenix

LEXINGTON — If Monday felt particularly sweltering, it’s because temperature records for the date were broken across areas of south Central Nebraska. More highs in the 100s are expected this weekend.

Phil Beda, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service – Hastings said Jim Kelly Field at Lexington reported a high temperature of 108 degrees on Monday, June 13, while the Canaday steam plant reported 107.

Beda said the Canaday steam plant reading tied the record high for the date going back 1954.

There were residents who reported 107 degrees from their personal weather stations at Johnson Lake.

For comparison, the maximum temperature that NWS office in Phoenix, Ariz., recorded on Monday was 108 around 4:15 p.m.

Beda said official records are not kept for all sites in the Dawson County area, due to the type of equipment used, but did note the Hastings Airport reported a high temperature of 103 degrees, breaking the old record of 100 that was set on June 13, 1952.

Dawson County is still drier than areas to the east, due to the ongoing drought and therefore can warm-up more, Beda said.

For record highs for all of June, Beda had to look all the way back to 1933 when 108 was reported in Grand Island and 110 in 1936 reported at Hastings.

Locally, Gothenburg’s maximum temperature for June is 100, recorded in 1952.

The reason for the record breaking temperatures was an upper level ridge of high pressure that overspread the Great Plains, moving in from the desert Southwest, Beda said. There were also strong south winds present that helped to transport moisture and higher humidity farther north.

High pressure is associated with subsistence, or sinking air, so these types of systems usually bring clear blue skies. During the day, since no clouds are present to reflect sunlight, there is more incoming shortwave solar radiation and temperatures rise.

Temperatures in the 100s are possible this upcoming weekend and into Monday.

Another sustainable ridge of high pressure, reaching from the Gulf of Mexico to the Canadian border, will move over the Plains, Beda said. Sunday and Monday both have the chance to set record highs again.

Sunday, June 19 record highs for Grand Island go back to 1918 when 104 degrees was recorded. Hastings set 102 in 1934, 1940 and 1974. For Monday, June 20, Grand Island set the record of 104 in 1974 and Hastings set the same temperature in 1974 and 1988.