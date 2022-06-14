Raffle to benefit fire departments being held by First State Bank

FARNAM — Residents have a chance to purchase raffle tickets that will benefit a volunteer fire department of their choice, the main prize is a 2022 Polaris Ranger.

The raffle is being hosted by First State Bank and Community Bank in partnership with the Farnam Economic Development Corporation.

Karen Widick, with First State Bank in Farnam, said raffle tickets cost $10 and the proceeds will go to benefit a volunteer fire department of the buyer’s choice.

The main prize to win is a 2022 Polaris Ranger SP570 North Star edition, featuring a crew cab; it produces 44 horsepower, has a box capacity of 500 pounds and has a 9.5 gallon fuel tank. There will be other prizes chosen by the bank this summer.

Tickets can be purchased at First State Bank and Community Bank locations in Farnam, Holbrook, Cambridge, Alma and Stamford.

The raffle drawing will be held on Friday, Oct. 14.

Bank employees are also traveling to different community events throughout the summer with tickets. They sold 250 tickets at the Holbrook Lion’s Sale on June 4 and 20 different fire departments were chosen by buyers.

Employees stopped by Wurst Tag in Eustis and the Stamford Fire and Rescue Bull Fry on June 11. Follow the First State Bank’s Facebook page to learn which area events they will be at.

Tickets can also be purchased from the Clipper-Herald’s Pat Tysdal, she can be reached at 308-217-7035.

Widick said the bank wanted to do something to honor the volunteer fire departments for all the work they do, especially noting their efforts this past April.

During the afternoon of April 7, a wildfire burned around 35,000 acres in Gosper and Furnas counties. Over 40 area fire departments responded to the fire in the multi-day effort to contain it.

While responding to the fire, Elwood Volunteer Fire Chief Darren Krull was killed and Phelps County Emergency Manager Justin Norris was critically injured in a collision between their vehicle and a water truck on U.S. Highway 283 about eight miles north of Arapahoe.

During the response, a Farnam fire unit rolled due to a hole in the ground, firefighter Travis Metzler sustained several broken bones which required multiple surgeries.

Fifteen days after the April 7 wildfire, another wildfire broke out that forced the evacuation of several southwestern communities and burned over 40,000 acres.

Cambridge, Bartley, Indianola and Wilsonville, communities in Furnas and Red Willow counties, were given evacuation orders Friday evening after a fire began to spread north and eventually west as strong winds gusting over 70 mph fueled the flames.

A retired Cambridge fire chief was killed as a result of the fire.

John P. Trumble, 66, Arapahoe, was overcome by smoke and fire after his vehicle left the road Friday because of poor visibility from smoke and dust.

At least 15 firefighters have been injured battling the blazes, including five who were hurt in the fire that killed Trumble.

The fire had burned more than 78 square miles in Red Willow, Furnas and Frontier counties.

Widick said the fires in April brought attention to the work the volunteer fire fighters perform and First State Bank wanted to find a way to thank and support the volunteers.

“Every Nebraska resident can rest easy knowing that, despite the tragedies of this fire, next time the pager goes off, our volunteers will stop what they are doing, put their personal lives on hold and answer the call,” the Shelton Fire Department wrote.