Psychological evaluation granted to Lexington man accused of shooting his mother twice

LEXINGTON — A Lexington man who said he heard, “voices in his head,” before shooting his mother twice has been granted a psychological and competency evaluation by the Dawson County Court.

Tyson Garcia, 21, has been charged with first-degree assault, a Class 2 felony, and use of a firearm to commit a felony, a Class 1C felony.

Garcia’s attorney, public defender Kenneth Harbison, filed a motion for a psychological and competency evaluation, which was approved by Dawson County Court Judge Jeffrey Wightman.

Garcia’s bail remains, 10 percent of $500,000. A preliminary hearing was set for April 14 at 11 a.m.

According to court documents, the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Road 434 on March 7. Garcia told the dispatcher he allegedly shot his mother after “hearing voices in his head.”

Garcia was waiting on the front porch when law enforcement arrived and he was detained. The deputy entered the residence and saw a blood trail near the entrance. The mother was located and she said she had been doing her taxes when Garcia shot her twice.

She was transported to Lexington Regional Health Center. Her condition has not been made available.

Garcia was booked into the Dawson County Jail.