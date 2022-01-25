Pre-trial motions made in case of Omaha woman accused of killing her husband

LEXINGTON — Pre-trial motions have been made in the case of a resident physician from Omaha accused of killing her husband in June 2020.
Kathleen Jourdan, now 33, of Omaha, is charged with second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. She has claimed she acted in self-defense.
Dawson County Attorney Elizabeth Waterman is prosecuting the case.
Dawson County District Court Judge Jim Doyle heard several pre-trial motions during a hearing on Friday, Jan. 21, presented by her attorneys Brian Davis and Brian Copley.
Several of the motions were ruled on while others were taken under advisement for decision at a later point. Jury selection will be made in small groups and during breaks in the trial; the jury will remain in the courtroom while everyone else will be excused. Masks will be required.
A second hearing date was set for Friday, Feb. 4 to consider any additional motions. A jury trial has been set for Feb. 8, 9, 10 and 11, 2022 starting at 9 a.m. each day.
She pleaded not guilty to the charges in June 2020. Jourdan’s bail was continued and she remains free.
On June 17, 2020 Jourdan, her husband, Joshua, and their two children were moving to Scottsbluff to continue her medical residency.
While driving on Interstate 80 near Cozad, Jourdan and her husband began arguing. Joshua pulled the vehicle over to the side of the road, gave her “a look” and raised his arm “like he was going to strike her,” Kathleen Jourdan told law enforcement, according to an affidavit.
She then allegedly grabbed a handgun from the center console of the vehicle and shot Joshua twice in the chest, according to an affidavit.
During later interviews, Jourdan allowed Nebraska State Patrol investigators to look through her cellphone and told them they might find a “concerning conversation” with one of her friends. According to the affidavit, Jourdan and her friend had discussed “how to get away with the perfect murder.”
Jourdan later revoked her consent for law enforcement to search her cellphone.
She also alleged a “history of being forced by Joshua Jourdan to provide prescriptions for controlled medications with no diagnosis by any medical professional.”
When the vehicle was searched, investigators found 11 prescription bottles with Joshua Jourdan’s name on them.
“These bottles indicated Joshua Jourdan as the patient and Kathleen Jourdan as the physician who wrote the prescription,” according to a search warrant affidavit.
Jourdan also told investigators of alleged domestic violence involving her husband, “to include but not limited to sexual assault, verbal and physical abuse.”
Investigators requested Kathleen Jourdan’s Facebook account information and messages since January 2016, according to a search warrant affidavit.