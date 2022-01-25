Pre-trial motions made in case of Omaha woman accused of killing her husband

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While driving on Interstate 80 near Cozad, Jourdan and her husband began arguing. Joshua pulled the vehicle over to the side of the road, gave her “a look” and raised his arm “like he was going to strike her,” Kathleen Jourdan told law enforcement, according to an affidavit.

She then allegedly grabbed a handgun from the center console of the vehicle and shot Joshua twice in the chest, according to an affidavit.

During later interviews, Jourdan allowed Nebraska State Patrol investigators to look through her cellphone and told them they might find a “concerning conversation” with one of her friends. According to the affidavit, Jourdan and her friend had discussed “how to get away with the perfect murder.”

Jourdan later revoked her consent for law enforcement to search her cellphone.

She also alleged a “history of being forced by Joshua Jourdan to provide prescriptions for controlled medications with no diagnosis by any medical professional.”

When the vehicle was searched, investigators found 11 prescription bottles with Joshua Jourdan’s name on them.