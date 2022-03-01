Overton Eagles fall in district final to Holy Family Bulldogs

HAMPTON — The Overton Eagles girls’ basketball team’s season ended during the D1-4 district finals against the Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family Bulldogs on Friday, Feb. 25.

It was an intense and fast paced game, determining which of the two teams would continue on to state finals in Lincoln.

The Eagles were the first on the board with a two pointer from JoLee Ryan, followed by Kenzie Scheele. Just a couple minutes later, Scheele stole the ball and put up another fast two pointer. The Bulldogs fought back later in the quarter, scoring 11 points to Overton’s 12.

In the second quarter, Overton maintained a slight advantage, scoring 10 to Holy Family’s eight points. The score at halftime was 22-19.

In the third quarter, scoring was back and forth, with the Bulldogs slowly gaining an advantage. Ryan scored the only three pointer for Overton in the quarter, adding to their nine points, while the Bulldogs scored 11.

Late in the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs were able to capitalize on several free throw attempts and won the game after scoring 15 points, Overton scored eight points.

The final score was 45-39.

Kenzie Scheele (25) led the Eagles offense with 12 points, Natalie Wood (33) scored nine points, JoLee Ryan (31) scored eight points and Maeli Meier (3) scored five points.

Out of nine three point attempts, Ryan hit one, a team percentage of 11 percent, Holy Family hit five of their 22 attempts, a 23 percent rate.

For two pointers, the Eagles hit 13 of 32, 41 percent, while the Bulldogs hit 11 of 32, a 34 percent hit rate. From the free throw line, Overton hit 10 of 18 shots, 56 percent, while Holy Family hit seven of 22, 32 percent.

The Eagles had 36 rebounds, 12 offensive and 24 defensive, in contrast the Bulldogs had 30, 12 offensive and 18 defensive.

Overton ends their season with a 17-9 record; they were 6-3 in league play, second in D1 District 11. At home they were 8-1, away 6-5 and on neutral ground, 3-3.