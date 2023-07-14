LOOMIS — The Overton Bandits finished the C6 Junior Area tournament against Ravenna on Monday, July 10 and Danneborg-Cairo-Boelus (DCB) on Tuesday, July 11 in Loomis.

Overton took second place on Tuesday after a doubleheader against DCB.

In the first game against Ravenna, Overton dropped behind in the first inning by one score.

The Bandits tied the score at one in the top of the second inning.

It was an even game in the third inning after each team scored four runs to keep the score tied at five.

Overton came out hot in the top of the third inning with three runs scored and shutout Ravenna in the bottom of the inning to take the lead.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Ravenna tried to make a comeback but only snuck in one run.

It was all Overton in the sixth inning as they scored five runs in and held a 13 to six lead.

Rolling over to the seventh inning, the Bandits kept swinging away to put in three runs.

Ravenna left the sixth and seventh inning scoreless.

Overton won 16 to six to move on to the semi-final against DCB.

Swinging for Overton was Quin Oberg with five at bats, one run scored and two hits. Dawsen McCarter had three at bats, one run scored, two walks and one RBI. Grayden Anderson had four at bats, four runs scored, four hits, one walk and one RBI. Creighton Elfgren had five at bats, three runs scored, four hits and three RBIs. Ryan Arbuthnot had four at bats, two runs scored, two hits, one walk and one RBI. Tripp Davenport had four at bats, two runs scored, two hits and two RBIs. Jace Jeffries had four at bats, two runs scored, two hits, one walk and four RBIs. Preston Beattie had three at bats, one run scored, two hits, one walk and two RBIs.

At the mound for the Bandits was Anderson with eight strikeouts, four walks, six runs allowed and eight hits allowed. Oberg had one strikeout and one hit allowed. McCarter had two strikeouts and one walk.

On Tuesday, Overton took on DCB in the first game of the night.

It was all DCB in the first two innings as they scored three runs in the top of both innings.

DCB put four runs in during the top of the third inning to take a 10 to zero lead. Overton’s Jeffries scored on a triple base hit from Oberg. In the next at bat, Oberg stole home on a passed ball.

Overton struggled on defense in the top of the fourth inning as DCB went on to score four final runs.

The Bandits lost two to 14.

Batting for the Bandits was Oberg with three at bats, one run scored, one hit and one RBI. Elfgren had two at bats and one hit. Jeffries had two at bats, one run scored and two hits.

Pitching for Overton was Elfgren with two strikeouts, one walk, 10 runs allowed and nine hits allowed. Oberg had three strikeouts, four runs allowed and four hits allowed. Cohen Rohde had two strikeouts and one hit allowed.

As both, Overton and DCB, had the same amount of wins a second game was played later that evening.

DCB took a one score run in the bottom of the first inning.

There were no runs scored for either team in the second inning.

Overton made a one run score in the top of the third inning to tie the game. The Bandits struggled in the bottom of the third as DCB swung away to score seven runs.

In the fourth inning, DCB made their final run scored.

The Bandits gave it all they had in the final innings after scoring three runs to edge the DCB lead, however, Overton came up short.

Overton lost four to nine.

Up to bat for the Bandits was Oberg with four at bats, one run scored and one hit. McCarter had four at bats, one run scored, one hit and two RBIs. Elfgren had three at bats, one run scored and one hit. Arbuthnot had two at bats and one walk. Jackson Graham had two at bats, one run scored and one hit. Beattie had one at bat and one walk.

On the mound for Overton was Davenport with five strikeouts, seven walks, eight runs allowed and four hits allowed. Graham had four walks, one run allowed and two hits allowed.