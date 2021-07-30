Orthman Manufacturing donates $50,000 to the Lexington Veterans Pavilion

McCoy concluded saying their donation reconfirms their commitment to the Lexington community, he said when a project will be impactful to the community and their employees, they will be there to support it.

Lexington Pavilion committee member Dick Prasch said the pavilion will serve several functions, including being educational to the younger generation, as each pillar to the services will contain a QR code that can be scanned and it will show additional information.

Each branch of the service will be recognized, along with local veterans from World War I to the latest wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The Lexington Veterans Pavilion will be located at Kirkpatrick Memorial Park and serve several functions.

The pavilion itself will consist of an open-air amphitheater which will be open to the public for a variety of events including concerts, area acting performances, public rallies and other larger events.

Jim Bliven said around $800,000 needs to be fundraised for the project and at the moment they have raised around $50,000. He said, “We are well on our way,” to the overall goal.

He said he wants people to know the project is for all of Dawson County, not just Lexington. Bliven added there is nothing like this in western Nebraska.