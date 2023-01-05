One Book, One Cozad 2023 selection announced

In January 2023, the Wilson Public Library in Cozad launches their ninth One Book One Cozad program with the selection of Willa Cather’s A Lost Lady. 2023 happens to be Cozad’s sesquicentennial as well as the year of Cather’s 150th birthday.

A Lost Lady also celebrates its 100th publishing anniversary in 2023. This year’s One Book One Cozad selection marks a way to celebrate Nebraska’s early homesteaders like those who founded Cozad and pay homage to the enduring legacy of Cather’s life and works.

It’s hard to believe that Willa Cather was born in 1873 as her works are still studied and celebrated. Willa was born in Virginia on Dec. 7 and her family moved to Nebraska when Willa was eight years old, ultimately landing in Red Cloud. By the age of 19, Willa had graduated from the University of Nebraska and started as a magazine editor in Pittsburgh. Cather moved to New York City in 1905, where she lived until her death in 1947. However, Cather regularly returned to Nebraska to visit family, and those themes and descriptions of place feature prominently in Cather’s writing.

Cather was 50 when A Lost Lady was published. While her novels My Antonia and O Pioneers! might be the most recognizable titles for contemporary recreational readers of Cather, her novel One of Ours did win the Pulitzer Prize in 1923 and was followed later that year by the publication of A Lost Lady. A Lost Lady tells the story by way of Neil Herbert, himself coming of age throughout the story, and chronicles Captain Daniel Forrester and his wife Marian’s lives in the fictional railroad town of Sweet Water, Nebraska. The novella mirrors the financial and social decline of the Forresters and that of the town. The book is said to have influenced F. Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby, published in 1925, and many have noted similarities between Mrs. Forrester and Daisy Buchanan.

Cather herself modeled Captain Daniel Forrester and his wife on two people she knew well growing up in Red Cloud: Silas and Lyra Garber. Silas was the founder of Red Cloud and the third governor of Nebraska. Lyra came to Nebraska as Garber’s much younger second wife in 1875 and was known for her beauty, fashion, and grace. Indeed, to read Cather’s story is to see a parallel version of the Garbers’ lives in Red Cloud.

Scheduled book discussions and other programs are scheduled throughout the year at the library for all interested persons beginning in February; a brochure detailing current planned events is available at the front desk of the library. A special set of books is set aside near the library’s circulation desk for all of 2023 for those wishing to read the book. Additionally, a special tab at www.wilsonpubliclibrary.org has information regarding upcoming events. Wilson Public Library encourages all local book clubs to thoughtfully consider adding A Lost Lady to their selection lists for 2023.

The notion of a one book/one city (state, county, church, etc.) started with an idea by Seattle librarian Nancy Pearl. First initiated in 1998 by the Washington Center for the Book, the Library of Congress reports that such programs are abundant around the world. In fact, in 2023, One Book, One Nebraska will celebrate its nineteenth year of a statewide program. Wilson Public Library agrees with the Nebraska Center for the Book’s philosophy that “reading great literature provokes us to think about ourselves, our environment and our relationships,” and that “talking about great literature with friends, families and neighbors often adds richness and depth to the experience of reading.”

