top story topical

Oconto native prepares for 2023 powerlifting competitions

Curtis Underwood (left) and Kris Nitzsche of Anytime Fitness of Hickman pose for a photo during his or their training sessions.

VOICE NEWS REGION – When Curtis Underwood isn’t helping out with the Norris Youth Football Program, he is in the gym working on his craft to prepare for powerlifting competitions.

After not competing for nearly six years, Underwood looks to get back into powerlifting competitions in 2023 with three already on his schedule.

“I competed in three meets around six years ago, but I was injured and it took around one and a half years to recover,” Underwood said. “The guys over at Anytime Fitness in Hickman have supported me throughout this journey and they have always helped me through the recovering process.”

In late-March, Underwood competes in Kansas City for his first event and has two more on his schedule in July and October. Growing up, Underwood originally grew up in the small town of Oconto, but moved to Martell with his family.

With this, Underwood understands what it is like to be a part of and represent a smaller community.

“It’s a task and a responsibility, a large one at that, to show anyone who is looking that there’s talent inside any regular person,” Underwood said. “There’s ability to anyone who wants to change and transform themselves to the best version of themselves. I want to give back to the communities that have supported me so far on my journey. I want to help them as much as they’ve helped me.”

