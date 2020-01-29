LEXINGTON — A common refrain heard nowadays is, “Nobody reads the newspaper anymore.” Thanks to local business support, and a program called Newspapers in Education, a younger generation of students is getting to read the newspaper as a part of their education.
Newspapers in Education is a program designed to help teachers educate children about newspapers, how they work and how to use them effectively. The program isn’t only regulated to the United States, but has a national presence across the world, around 80 countries have their own programs.
According to an NIE site, “NIE is an international program that promotes and increases our children’s literacy by using the newspaper as a teaching tool. NIE is a unique way for schools, businesses and the local newspaper to work together in a partnership that benefits all of us, now and in the future.”
“Through the use of daily news, editorial, features and even advertising, students at all grade levels can learn math and cost comparison skills, geography and meteorology, history and current events and how they shape our world, all while improving reading and comprehension. The NIE program helps motivate and teach students with a textbook as fresh as each day’s news,” according to an NIE website.
Around 40 percent of public school students are served by some type of NIE program.
Newspapers carry more than just the local news, but also classified sections with meeting notices, minutes, legal etc. All of which is important for citizens to stay informed and know what is going on in their local communities.
Journalism also provides a check on government functions, process and maybe most important to the average person, spending.
In the United States NIE got its start in the 1930s and 1940s when papers like the New York Times and The Milwaukee Journal deliver papers free of charge to classrooms for students to read and use.
By the 1950s NIE became a national program, at the time around 30 to 40 percent of students did not read outside the classroom, those who did spent only one third as much time reading as they did watching television.
In the 1960s and 1970s, printing costs had increased and papers were charging half price or looking for sponsors for the program.
The Lexington Clipper-Herald has its own NIE program which, thanks to business sponsors, newspapers are delivered to Morton Elementary, Pershing Elementary, Sandoz Elementary, Bryan Elementary, Lexington Middle School and Lexington High School.
At Sandoz Elementary, Principal Barry McFarland said the papers are delivered every Wednesday to the school.
“We have taught our second grade students about what a newspaper is and now, they are hooked,” McFarland said, “They are always coming in the morning asking if the paper has come.”
The program is aimed to benefit area students and show them how to be educated members of their communities when they grow up.
