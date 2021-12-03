Need for an affordable, quality and public child care facility emerges from Lexington community discussion

He said despite the lack of responses, he feels the survey results do accurately portray the need among the different demographics of Lexington. Longe noted their B shift has been hit hard by this as they can operate until midnight; the lack of child care has affected their recruiting as well.

Longe said many children in the community are in the default care of relatives or other trusted individuals and while it is loving care, it might not be the quality child care a growing and developing child needs.

He also noted among the children of newcomers to the United States, “going to the default delays their integration into society.” He noted in a public child care space, they could more easily integrate into the society by interacting with it more often.

Longe said Tyson would be open to helping with a community initiative to help solve the issue.

Daisy Wagner also represented Tyson at the meeting and said any child care opportunities in Lexington’s future need to be affordable. She said many of their employees live paycheck to paycheck.