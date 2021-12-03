Need for an affordable, quality and public child care facility emerges from Lexington community discussion

LEXINGTON — As the discussion about the need for quality child care in Lexington was ongoing between community members, the need for an affordable and public child care facility emerged.
The meeting was part of a discussion that has been ongoing in Lexington for the past two years about the gap in quality child care options in the community.
The meeting was arranged by Communities for Kids (C4K), and involved representatives from the City of Lexington, Tyson, Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Lexington Public Schools, First United Methodist Church, First Presbyterian Church, Dawson Area Development, Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce, Dawson County Family Partners, Gothenburg Early Childhood Learning Coalition and Central Community College.
Shonna Werth, Assistant Vice President, Early Childhood Programs, with C4K and Nebraska Children and Families Foundation, opened the discussion with some facts about the child care need in Lexington and the results of their survey they had recently distributed.
C4K has been involved with Lexington for the past three years, after a group of community members came together to discuss the child care needs in town, C4K later officially partnered with Lexington, like they have with several other Nebraska communities facing the same challenges.
One of the fruits of that early discussion in 2019 was the partnership between the First United Methodist Church and Learning Adventures Child Care Center, who had a facility located in the Gothenburg United Methodist Church.
Lexington gained its only child care center when Learning Adventures opened their second branch in June 2020. This helped add some new child care spots, but the overall need in Lexington is far greater.
There are 1,142 children in Lexington under the age of six with all available parents working and there are only 184 total licensed child care spots and 121 spots in preschools.
Werth said there are around 837 children who are not in licensed quality child care; this is an increase from 700 in 2019 when the Clipper-Herald first reported on the shortage.
Transitioning to the results of the recent survey, Werth said there were 366 responses, but due to only 30 percent of Hispanic responses and no responses from the Black and African community, the results don’t fully represent the true demographics of Lexington. Still, there was useful information learned from the responses that did come in.
There were 77 percent of those who took the survey said there are not enough high-quality child care options in Lexington and 74 percent said it is, “extremely important,” to have enough high-quality child care options in Lexington.
Parents were asked in the survey if they delayed going back to work, changed their hours or not returned to work because they couldn’t find the child care they needed or wanted and 39 percent said yes.
Employers were asked if the lack of child care had caused employees to miss or be absent from work, 67 percent said yes, 62 percent said it disrupted work hours and 38 percent said it reduced productivity or performance of their employees.
When asked, 90 percent of employers said the availability of child care in Lexington was, “extremely important.”
Jennifer Johnson, Child Care/Services Inspection Specialist, with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) said she sees the struggle for child care statewide. She said there is a great need for more subsidy and infant spots in Nebraska.
She noted child care centers are struggling to hire quality candidates due to wage issues and the licensing process can be difficult for a new applicant and she has seen several drop out in the middle of the process.
Johnson said Dawson County did have one of the highest numbers of people who took on additional training during the 2020 shutdown.
Tracy Naylor, Director of the Early Learning Academy said her own staff struggle to find child care for their children and have often relied upon relatives.
She said the hope is to get more children into quality care so they will then be more prepared for preschool, which makes then more prepared for kindergarten and so on all the way up to high school and upper level education.
Joe Pepplitsch, Lexington City Manager, said the concept he would like to see Lexington adopt is the Educare model, which is being utilized in Omaha and Lincoln.
“The Educare model is based on research from early childhood development, education, social work and other allied fields. Four core features compose the Educare model: data utilization, embedded professional development, high-quality teaching practices and intensive family engagement,” according to the Educare Learning Network website.
“Strong leadership at Educare schools supports the implementation of the model and develops the culture for high-quality early childhood education and family support services. We also connect with community-based programs that help children and families access additional resources, such as health and mental health services,” according to the website.
Pepplitsch said in order to address the child care gap in the community, a public facility would need to be built, large enough to handle the demands. He said the facility could be tuition based to some extent.
In order to achieve this, it would take a partnership between the City of Lexington, Lexington Public Schools, Dawson County and other entities to make it possible.
“It’s going to take all of us,” Pepplitsch said of the task.
Lexington Mayor John Fagot concurred with Pepplitsch saying the Educare model is the, “only way to go,” and a larger child care facility would be needed.
Fagot said focusing on small scale fixes will never fully solve the problem and it would end in, “a cycle we could never get out of.” He said it would need to involve the whole community and the only way for Lexington to succeed is to, “go big or go home.”
Dennis Burnside, Assistant City Manager, said it’s time to close the child care gap in Lexington. He said he doesn’t discount in-home daycares, but many are run by individuals with young children and who leave the business once their children are old enough.
He said it leads “serial progression,” of never having enough in-home daycares to fully answer Lexington’s needs.
Albert Longe, chaplain, Daisy Wagner and Moethee Zun all represented Tyson at the meeting.
Longe said the stated number of 837 children being out of licensed care might actually be too small based on his observations and said they see the need for child care among Tyson employees.
He said despite the lack of responses, he feels the survey results do accurately portray the need among the different demographics of Lexington. Longe noted their B shift has been hit hard by this as they can operate until midnight; the lack of child care has affected their recruiting as well.
Longe said many children in the community are in the default care of relatives or other trusted individuals and while it is loving care, it might not be the quality child care a growing and developing child needs.
He also noted among the children of newcomers to the United States, “going to the default delays their integration into society.” He noted in a public child care space, they could more easily integrate into the society by interacting with it more often.
Longe said Tyson would be open to helping with a community initiative to help solve the issue.
Daisy Wagner also represented Tyson at the meeting and said any child care opportunities in Lexington’s future need to be affordable. She said many of their employees live paycheck to paycheck.
She also noted Tyson often employs spouses and in order for someone to simply be at home with their children, they have to work different shifts. Wagner said these spouses would be on the same shift if they could, but Tyson needs workers during their later B shift.
She said she doesn’t want parents to be in a, “panic and struggle,” trying to find child care.
Moethee Zun, community liaison for Tyson, said the families he works with need quality housing, child care and transportation. He said some people have moved away from Lexington, “realizing they can’t survive here,” due to the lack of the aforementioned amenities.
He said he works with many refugees who have recently arrived to the United States and he notes how the newcomers can help grow a community when they come to work and live in a place, saying it is a, “symbiotic relationship.”
There were also several members of Lexington Public Schools Sixpence Early Learning Fund who attended the meeting. They included Jessica Lopez, Stephanie Novoa and Maricela Novoa.
Sixpence invests in the early years to ensure that Nebraska’s at-risk children have the best opportunity to succeed in school and throughout life.
Lopez said they work with many stay at home moms and teen mothers, some have missed school because they couldn’t find adequate child care and many of the teen mothers are only comfortable with their child being cared for by a family member. For the teens that don’t have family support, it can be difficult, indeed.
Stephanie Novoa said she knows of the lack of child care options personally, as she had difficulties finding care for her second child , eventually relying on different relatives. However, Novoa said it wasn’t consistent and young children need structure and routine.
Eventually she found someone who had child care experience who opened her own in-home daycare and she was able to find a place with them.
Novoa also said many of the families she works with require subsidy care and there is a lack of these child care spots as well.
She added that if a child care facility is ever built in Lexington, the staff should be representative of the demographics of the Lexington community.
Maricela Novoa said her dream would be to see the Educare model implemented in Lexington, she said recent immigrants and newcomers to Lexington need the support.
She said Lexington is a strong community and needs to, “dream big,” when it comes to child care.
Nancy Pinedo, social worker for Lexington Public Schools, also supported the idea of any child care facility being affordable and its staff diversity representing Lexington’s demographics.
She said child care needs to be a priority for the Lexington community, especially when it comes to where dollars get allocated.
Pastor Anne Gahn with the Frist United Methodist Church said after the church partnered with Learning Adventures for the child care center, she has seen so many people come into the office, “with desperation in their voice,” if there are any spots available.
One issue is it is hard to fully staff the center so they can care for their upper capacity of 85 children. The work can be hard and wage gaps lure people to other jobs, so there has been a large amount of turnaround. The constant changing of staff isn’t good for the children either.
Gahn said her dream would be to see a facility staffed by people who are paid a living wage so there can be, “thriving families,” in Lexington.
Pastor Eddie Mariel, with the First Presbyterian Church, said he understands one stumbling block to child care is space and said his church could offer up space for the purpose. He said it is a community wide need which needs to be satisfied.
Scott Foster, Assistant Director with Dawson Area Development said for a time the main issue of the state was housing, then it was the workforce but now that has shifted to childcare. He said every community in Nebraska is wrestling with this issue.
Foster said there is “desperate need,” for child care.
He said Lexington should focus on doing what Lexington already does so well, working together as a community, when it comes to tackling this issue.
Amy Hill, with Central Community College said a community facility built near CCC and the Early Learning Academy would be a benefit, so people could drop their children off near where they need to go.
She did note getting people into a child care career can be a tough sell as the wage scale hurts compare with other positions. Hill said CCC did move their Early Childhood Education degree courses online so students don’t have to travel to take the courses, making them more accessible.
Heather Heinemann, Executive Director of the Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce, said she recalls when IBP ran a multiple shift daycare for the workers, she even used it as a young mother herself, there were also three other daycares in Lexington at the time.
She noted she was aware of Tyson employees who had to cut back their time to part time, losing their benefits, because they had to take the time to care for their children because they couldn’t find any child care.
Amanda Woolley, Dawson County Family Partners Coordinator, said when children don’t have structure in their early years, it can be detrimental to their development. She said she would like to see a community child care center staffed with well-paid qualified staff.
Nichole Hetz, the Community Coordinator for the Gothenburg Early Childhood Learning Coalition, was present at the meeting to offer insight or support. Gothenburg is planning to build an “Impact Center,” to answer their needs for an early child care facility, indoor sports area and an event center, all wrapped into one.
Hetz said it is important for families all over Dawson County to have access to stable child care and subsidy child care.
Looking ahead, it was agreed there needed to be conversations among the key players in the community to discuss having a concept in place that could be further explored. The need for longevity and sustainability for any future plans were noted.