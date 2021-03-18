Nebraska Severe Weather Awareness Week

If an evacuation order is given, get out of the area as soon as possible before flooding cuts off escape routes. Fremont and Columbus were largely cut off and isolated by flood water during the recent flash flooding, trapping many people in the town until relief arrived.

Do not drive on flooded roadways or around barricades, as little as 12 to 18 inches can carry away most vehicles, including pickup trucks. The NWS advises, “Turn around, don’t drown,” when confronted with water over the roadway.

Last year, 63 percent of people killed by flash flooding were driving in their vehicles, according to NWS.

The depth of water may not be obvious and the roadway may no longer be intact, evidence of this was made clear from the roadways that were undercut across Nebraska when the flood waters overtook the roads and damaged them two years ago.

If confronted with flood waters in the home, avoid any rooms where the water has risen above the electrical outlets or is covering cords. Do not enter a flooded basement as the structure may have been compromised.

The most important ways to prepare for severe weather season is to stay informed, have a plan and be ready to take action if the need arises.

There are a number of ways to keep informed. The NOAA Weather radio constantly broadcasts weather information. The station for Lexington is KGG99. The website for the Hastings coverage area is www.weather.gov/hastings, and the phone number is 402-462-4287. More safety tips and severe weather information can be found on the website.