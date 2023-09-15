LEXINGTON — On Thursday, Sept. 14, the Lexington Minutemen hosted a duals tournament against Alliance, Crete, Gering, Kearney Catholic, McCook, North Platte and Scottsbluff.

The McCook Bison took first, Crete took second and Scottsbluff placed third.

Lexington took fifth as a team.

The morning started with the Minutemen facing off against Alliance.

Lexington defeated Alliance five to zero.

Up next, the Minuteman faced the Scottsbluff Bearcats.

Scottsbluff won three to two.

The Minutemen took on Crete in the fourth dual match.

Lexington lost one to four.

In the final dual match, Lexington took on the North Platte Bulldogs.

The Minutemen won four to one.

Lexington traveled to Omaha Skutt on Friday, Sept. 15 for a two-day invite.