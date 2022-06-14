LRHC hosts Men’s Health Event at Nautical Rose

JOHNSON LAKE — Lexington Regional Health Center hosted a Men’s Health Event to highlight the importance men should place in their health and give them a chance to meet with several of the male medical staff at LRHC.

The event was hosted Wednesday, Jun. 8, at the Nautical Rose on Johnson Lake. KRVN joined the event with live broadcasts and interviews and also provided a chance to win the Ford Bronco they are raffling.

Dr. Kyle Klammer said it is important for men to be proactive about their health and focus on preventive measures rather than being reactive. He said the chances of successfully treating a condition in a reactive manner are less than preventative measures being used in the first place.

To be proactive, men should come in for regular physicals or screenings.

Men hitting certain ages, such as 50, should be scheduling a colonoscopy so they can be screened for colon cancer, Klammer said.

Studies suggest that people may reduce their risk of developing colorectal cancer by increasing physical activity, keeping a healthy weight, limiting alcohol consumption, and avoiding tobacco.

Other things older men should be paying attention to is diabetes, their prostate health, blood pressure and cholesterol, all which play a factor in their health and well-being later in life.

Klammer said things he regularly asks his male patients is if they smoke, what their diet is, how much they exercise and their body mass index.

When asked what the leading cause of death for men in the U.S. was, he didn’t skip a beat when he said, heart attacks.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2019, 357,761 American men died of heart disease, representing one in every four male deaths. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in men each year.

The second leading cause of death for men is cancer. Prostate cancer is the most common cancer among males, 26 percent, followed by lung, 12 percent and colorectal, eight percent, cancers. It is lung cancer, however, that claims the most lives, causing 22 percent of all cancer deaths in men.

To quote Congressman Bill Richardson, “Recognizing and preventing men’s health problems is not just a man’s issue. Because of its impact on wives, mothers, daughters, and sisters, men’s health is truly a family issue.”