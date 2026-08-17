Alert Special Weather Statement until MON 10:00 PM CDT Aug 17, 2026 Aug 17, 2026 Updated 14 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Strong Thunderstorms Bringing Gusty Winds to Western Dawson County This EveningWhat’s Happening:A line of strong thunderstorms is moving east at 45 mph across western Dawson County. The storm activity is expected to continue through 10:00 PM CDT.Affected Areas:Gothenburg (around 9:25 PM CDT)Willow IslandCozadInterstate 80 between mile markers 209 and 232What to Expect: Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Wind gusts up to 50 mphImpacts: Gusty winds may knock down tree limbsUnsecured objects could be blown aroundSafety Tips: People are also reading… Aristh Rodriguez-Linares found guilty of manslaughter Wednesday in Dawson County District Court Greyson Bjorkman powers Carpet Land to winning start at World Series Defendant Rodriguez-Linares continues testimony Tuesday 'Took my breath away' — Elm Creek, nearby communities unite at vigil for 3 injured teens Western Nebraska Football Top 5s Wings and Wine fundraiser to benefit Blanche Senior Scholarship set for Aug. 20 Registration open for 5th Annual Nebraska Women Veterans Symposium in Kearney Opening statements, first witness testimony begins Rodriguez-Linares trial LRHC's Brenna Bartruff named to SHSMD's National 2026 Class of Rising Stars Aristh Rodriguez-Linares takes the stand in state’s case against him Monday Immigration agency to buy electric shock gloves Former NU regent sentenced to year in prison after DUI crash causing serious injury There is no ‘Next Indiana.’ That's the whole point Sarah Neben: Pampered pooches 'Now anyone can play': With redshirts gone, Nebraska volleyball frosh aiming for court time If outdoors, seek shelter inside a buildingSecure loose outdoor itemsWhen to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or lexch.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Republican Senator Says Trump's Vaccine Order Is 'Wrong On So Many Levels' Massachusetts Advocate Fasts for 15 Days to Protest Food Stamp Cuts Massachusetts Advocate Fasts for 15 Days to Protest Food Stamp Cuts Ukraine unleashes hundreds of drones across Russia Ukraine unleashes hundreds of drones across Russia Italy: Four Renaissance artworks stolen from Messina museum in Sicily Italy: Four Renaissance artworks stolen from Messina museum in Sicily