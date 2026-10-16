Alert Freeze Warning from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 9:00 AM CDT Oct 16, 2026 Oct 16, 2026 Updated 5 mins ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Freeze Warning: Sub-Freezing Temperatures Expected Early SaturdayWhat’s Happening:A Freeze Warning is in effect from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday. Sub-freezing temperatures ranging from 27 to 32 degrees are anticipated, with widespread frost likely.Affected Areas:Portions of north central KansasCentral, east central, and south central Nebraska, including the Tri-CitiesWhat to Expect: Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Temperatures will drop quickly after sunset due to clear skies and diminishing winds.Some areas north and west of the Tri-Cities may reach freezing temperatures just before midnight. Impacts:Frost and freeze conditions may harm crops and sensitive vegetation.Unprotected outdoor plumbing could be damaged. People are also reading… Sheltering Hands receives $20,000 grant to combat domestic violence Gothenburg has another historic night, defeats Wood River 76-0 A quiet legacy, a lasting impact: Local donor leaves $2M gift to Lexington Community Foundation VOLLEYBALL: Mroczek leads Gothenburg in sweep of Lexington on senior night What does it take to beat Nebraska volleyball? Wisconsin’s coach has an answer Lexington City Council ratifies purchase of real estate from Tyson Foods Minutemen junior high runners win back-to-back cross country state titles Former Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook named most honored citizen at Aksarben ball Dabo Swinney, Clemson limp toward obvious ending. Lane Kiffin almost predicted it District cross county meets set to begin Oct. 14, Lexington hosts Oct. 15 at Overton Golf Club J’s Pumpkin Patch reopens in support of local families; pays homage to late cofounder Lexington's Hernandez and Franco win opening rounds of Class B state tennis Potter’s Race Day aims to fuel fire recovery, promote Nebraska exploration Sheltering Hands discusses signs of domestic violence at Coffee and Chat LHS STARS students use Blooket to build vocabulary Safety Tips:Protect tender plants by covering them or bringing them indoors.Ensure outdoor plumbing is insulated or drained to prevent damage.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or lexch.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Bend, OR school shooting: Community mourning day after tragic incident Trump donor sues Kimberly Guilfoyle, alleges defamation amid new allegations Trump donor sues Kimberly Guilfoyle, alleges defamation amid new allegations Zelensky rallies European allies as Trump ties slump Zelensky rallies European allies as Trump ties slump Bystander guns down suspected primary school shooter in Oregon Bystander guns down suspected primary school shooter in Oregon